Asus Takes Aim at Apple With Color-Accurate 32-Inch ProArt 6K Display

Jeremy Gray

A sleek ASUS computer monitor sits on a modern stand, displaying a colorful abstract swirl on its screen against a dark, softly glowing background.

Asus’ ProArt Display 6K PA32QCV promises excellent color accuracy and HDR compatibility for photographers, video editors, and other visual artists.

The ProArt Display 6K PA32QCV features a 31.5-inch IPS panel with a 6016 x 3384 resolution, resulting in 218 pixels per inch (PPI), which is more than 3.1 times the pixel density of a 32-inch FHD panel. It also provides 145% more visual workspace than a 4K 31.5-inch monitor, which is especially beneficial for users working with multiple apps simultaneously.

On the color side of things, the new monitor has 98% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB coverage. The monitor is Calman Verified and promises Delta E < 2 for color accuracy. The panel features a 10-bit color depth, allowing it to display more than 1.07 billion colors. Users can also easily switch between color gamuts, including a new M Model-P3 mode designed to deliver color consistency between the ProArt monitor and the built-in display on MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro displays. Infographic showing monitor features: 31.5-inch IPS, 218 PPI, 98% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB, DisplayHDR 600, Thunderbolt, LuxPixel technology, light sync, color accuracy, ergonomic stand, and TÜV Eye Care.

There are other Mac-friendly features, including seamless MacBook brightness button controls, a display control widget for macOS, and Thunderbolt 4 ports. While the monitor is also fully compatible with Windows, of course, Asus has put significant effort into ensuring its new display will work well for the many photographers and videographers who use Apple computers.

In addition to its primary Thunderbolt 4 port, which can also deliver 96 watts of power to a connected laptop, the monitor includes a second Thunderbolt 4 port, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 DSC, and two USB 3.2 ports (one USB-C and one USB-A). The monitor also includes a passthrough port for wired headphones.

A modern workspace with an ASUS monitor displaying settings, a keyboard, a mouse, and a laptop on a white desk against a gray wall with a framed abstract artwork.

The ProArt Display 6K features Asus’ LuxPixel coating, which is designed to reduce glare and reflections. The company claims that its LuxPixel coating does not suffer from any loss of detail, unlike traditional matte displays.

As for brightness, the monitor is VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified, ensuring it maintains a peak brightness of 600 nits. While this is not exceptionally bright, it is at least brighter than the 400-nit max brightness seen on many creative-oriented monitors.

Two people work together editing video and color on a computer in a creative studio, while a third person works alone editing an image of a woman labeled "ALEXANDRA" on a monitor in a modern office.
The Asus ProArt 6K is designed for photographers, video editors, and other visual artists.

The monitor ships with a height-adjustable tilt and swivel stand. Additionally, the monitor’s base is 33% smaller compared to its predecessor, and the display itself is 30% slimmer.

Pricing and availability have not yet been disclosed, although the monitor is expected to arrive at retailers shortly. It will also come with three months of Adobe Creative Cloud for free. As a point of reference, the accompanying 27-inch 5K version, the PA27JCV, Asus announced alongside the ProArt Display 6K PA32QCB, retails for $849.

Image credits: Asus

