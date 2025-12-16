Hasselblad Masters 2026 Open for Entries: Winners Earn Camera Kits and Cash Prizes

The prestigious Hasselblad Masters photography competition is back again, and the 2026 edition is now open for entries. Photographers compete across seven categories, with each category winner earning a valuable Hasselblad camera kit and €5,000 in cash. An overall winner will also be named a “Hasselblad Master,” joining an elite group of photographers.

The Hasselblad Masters competition was established in 2001, promising to celebrate and elevate photographers worldwide. The last edition of the contest was Hasselblad Masters 2023, although Hasselblad has done much to support photographers in the years since, including awarding Sophie Ristelhueber the 2025 Hasselblad Award and $200,000, and supporting photographers to help them publish photo books through the Hasselblad Foundation earlier this year.

The Hasselblad Masters 2026 Grand Jury features leading experts from the imaging community, including photographers from influential institutions, publications, and artistic communities.

The Jury Chair, Kalle Sanner, is the Executive Director of the Hasselblad Foundation. Sanner is joined by seven other jurors, including Alex Pollack (Director of Photography at National Geographic), Aya Musa (Senior Curator at Foam), Paul Lachenauer (Managing Photographer at The Metropolitan Museum of Art), Rebecca Swift (Senior Vice President, Creative at Getty Images), Rong Rong (co-founder and artistic director at The Three Shadows Photography Art Centre), Sonia Jeunet (Global Education Director at Magnum Photos), and Zack Hatfield (Managing Editor at Aperture Magazine).

Sanner and the rest of the grand jury will evaluate entries across seven categories: Landscape, Architecture, Portrait, Street, Art, Project // 21, and Wildlife.

While most of the categories are self-explanatory, Project // 21 demands a closer look. This category is available only to photographers who are 21 years old or younger. The category has no restrictions on themes or genres, and Hasselblad says it hopes “to see works brimming with youthful power that explore the boundaries of photographic technology whilst revealing independent thinking, keen observation, and sincere creativity.”

As mentioned earlier, each category winner receives a Hasselblad kit and €5,000. The kit includes the excellent new Hasselblad X2D II 100C camera and two XCD lenses of the winner’s choice.

The complete rules and regulations are available on the Hasselblad Masters 2026 website, but some key takeaways are that the competition is open to all photographers, including professionals, regardless of the camera they used to capture their work. Although a Hasselblad competition, it is not at all limited to artists who use Hasselblad camera equipment. Entries are open from now until February 28, 2026, and finalists will be unveiled on April 28, 2026. Winners will be announced on June 30, 2026. Photographers are encouraged to read the complete list of rules and enter their photos now.

Image credits: Hasselblad