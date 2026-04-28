Hasselblad Unveils the 70 Exceptional Hasselblad Masters 2026 Finalists

Jeremy Gray

Two king penguins nuzzle beaks on the left; on the right, a child with a painted face and adorned with natural materials gazes thoughtfully, surrounded by dry grasses.

Hasselblad has announced the 70 finalists of its prestigious Hasselblad Masters 2026 competition, highlighting exceptional photos across seven categories.

Established in 2001, the Hasselblad Masters competition is among the world’s foremost professional photography competitions. However, unlike nearly all photo competitions, the Hasselblad Masters is not an annual affair. Before the 2026 edition, the last competition was in 2023, and the winners were spectacular. Based on the 70 finalists for this year’s competition, the bar will remain extremely high.

A glowing golden crescent with a starburst effect appears on a black background. The text "Hasselblad Masters 2026" is centered in elegant gold letters over the crescent.

Photographers from more than 160 countries entered over 108,000 images in Hasselblad Masters 2026. The jury had their work cut out for them. The full panel of judges includes industry experts from major organizations like National Geographic, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Getty Images, Magnum Photos, and more. The panel includes Kalle Sanner, Alex Pollack, Aya Musa, Paul Lachenauer, Rebecca Swift, RongRong, Sonia Jeunet, and Zack Hatfield. The judges had the unenviable task of narrowing down the entries to just 10 per category across seven categories.

The categories this year are Landscape, Architecture, Portrait, Street, Fine Art, Wildlife, and Project//21. While most of these categories are self-explanatory, the Project//21 one warrants further explanation. This category tasked photographers aged 21 or younger to showcase their best and most powerful work across any genre or theme. In all cases, the finalists exhibit exceptional artistic talent and technical expertise.

Note: The photos below, which show all the finalists in a given category, can be viewed at a much higher resolution by clicking on the image.

A collage of 11 diverse landscape photos including snowy mountains, winding rivers, forests, icy scenes, ocean waves, colorful terrain, and a central black square with “HASSELBLAD MASTERS 2026” and a glowing ring.
Hasselblad Masters 2026 Landscape Finalists
A 3x4 grid of diverse architectural photos surrounds a central "Hasselblad Masters 2026" logo. Images feature modern, historic, and rural buildings, both exterior and interior, in varied lighting and settings.
Hasselblad Masters 2026 Architecture Finalists
A 3x3 grid of diverse photos: elderly man, two women close together, elderly woman, smiling woman in green, solar eclipse with "Hasselblad Masters 2026," child in water with basket, person with donkeys, elderly man on rocks, women in colorful clothing.
Hasselblad Masters 2026 Portrait Finalists
A collage of 12 photos, including urban scenes, architecture, people in silhouette, dramatic lighting, a skateboarder on a ramp, a train platform, and a central image with "Hasselblad Masters 2026" over a solar eclipse.
Hasselblad Masters 2026 Street Finalists
A grid of 9 artistic photos, including people, surreal sculptures, landscapes, animals, and the text "Hasselblad Masters 2026" in the center over a dark background with a golden ring.
Hasselblad Masters 2026 Fine Art Finalists
A collage of twelve diverse wildlife photographs, including pelicans, bison, giraffes, oxen, penguins, ostriches, camels, a colorful abstract, and a closeup of lichen, with a "Hasselblad Masters 2026" logo in the center.
Hasselblad Masters 2026 Wildlife Finalists
A 3x4 grid of diverse photos: a red-roofed chapel, beach scene, buffalo in fog, towel on frosted glass, modern footbridge in mist, silhouette with cracks, "Hasselblad Masters 2026" logo, red house at dusk, spiral staircase, house at night, fish with bright colors.
Hasselblad Masters 2026 Project//21 Finalists

One finalist from each category will be named a “Hasselblad Master,” earning acclaim and prestige, plus a Hasselblad X2D II 100C camera, two XCD lenses of their choice, and a €5,000 cash prize. Winners will also have the opportunity to work with Hasselblad on the Hasselblad Masters book that celebrates the competition and its awardees.

A professional camera body is displayed on a dark surface, surrounded by eight interchangeable camera lenses arranged in a semicircle behind it. The scene is softly lit, highlighting the camera equipment.
Each Hasselblad Master will win a robust camera prize pack plus 5,000 euros in cash.

It isn’t only the judges who get a say, though. Other photographers are also encouraged to vote for their favorite finalists across all seven categories, and these results will be included as part of the broader judging process. Voting is open until June 1.

The seven new Hasselblad Masters will be revealed on June 28, 2026.

Image credits: Hasselblad Masters 2026. Hasselblad elected not to share the names of the finalists at this time, meaning they cannot be appropriately credited in the photo captions.

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