Huge Batch of Lexar Memory Cards Are up to 70% Off, Actually Making Them Affordable

Spring isn’t just bringing new gear cycles, it’s also delivering some of the most aggressive memory card discounts we’ve seen in a long time. Across Lexar’s CFexpress, SD, and microSD lineup, prices have dropped sharply, often paired with additional in-cart coupons that push savings even further. In some cases, these feel less like routine promotions and more like a temporary reset in the memory card market.

With storage prices generally climbing over the past few years, especially for high-capacity CFexpress 4.0 cards, these discounts stand out. Whether this is inventory clearing, product cycle transitions, or something else entirely, it creates a rare opportunity to pick up professional-grade storage at unusually low prices. If you’ve been holding off on upgrading your cards, this is one of those moments worth paying attention to.

PetaPixel has not been told why these coupons are making the cards so cheap, but we are not about to look a gift horse in the mouth. If an explanation is provided, this article will be updated.

We gathered up the best deals listed on Lexar’s lineup, organized by card type, from flagship CFexpress options to high-speed SD cards and compact microSD solutions.

CFexpress Type B (Flagship Performance)

Lexar 4TB Professional Gold CFexpress 4.0 Type B Memory Card

This 4TB card sits at the top of Lexar’s lineup, offering extreme capacity paired with next-generation CFexpress 4.0 speeds. It is built for demanding workflows such as high-resolution cinema recording and extended burst photography. For professionals working with large file sizes, it dramatically reduces the need for card swaps in the field. Now priced at $1,950, there is a huge $950 coupon applied at checkout that brings the price down to $1,000.

Lexar 2TB Professional Gold CFexpress 4.0 Type B Memory Card (2-Pack)

This dual-pack is designed for high-volume production environments, offering both speed and redundancy across two large-capacity cards. It is especially useful for long-form video and continuous high-resolution capture. Having two cards in rotation adds flexibility during demanding shoots. Currently priced at $1,700, it reflects a strong reduction from its original pricing.

Lexar 2TB Professional Gold CFexpress 4.0 Type B Memory Card

The single 2TB option offers a balance between maximum capacity and cost efficiency. It is well suited for hybrid shooters who need extended recording times without committing to the absolute top-tier pricing. The large capacity helps minimize interruptions during long sessions. At $1,150, there is a $550 coupon applied in cart that drops it to $600.

Lexar 1TB Professional Gold CFexpress 4.0 Type B Memory Card

This 1TB model offers a practical entry point into CFexpress 4.0 performance, delivering fast write speeds for both stills and video. It is ideal for photographers upgrading from SD-based systems. The capacity and performance balance make it a versatile everyday professional card. Now priced at $1,050 with a $750 coupon applied.

Lexar 512GB Professional Gold CFexpress 4.0 Type B Memory Card (2-Pack)

This two-pack provides flexibility for shooters who prefer rotating cards during production. It offers strong performance in a mid-range capacity format that works well for most modern workflows. The bundled format also improves value per card. Currently priced at $690, it reflects a significant discount.

Lexar 512GB Professional Gold CFexpress 4.0 Type B Memory Card

The standalone 512GB card delivers reliable CFexpress performance in a more compact capacity. It is well suited for shorter shoots or as a secondary backup card in a professional kit. Its balance of speed and size keeps it highly versatile. Now priced at $400, it reflects a steep reduction from its original listing.

Lexar 256GB Professional Gold CFexpress Type B Memory Card

This 256GB card provides an accessible entry into CFexpress performance while maintaining strong read and write speeds. It is a practical option for photographers testing the format or working with lighter workloads. The lower capacity keeps costs manageable without sacrificing performance. At $280, it reflects a notable price drop.

Lexar 128GB Professional Gold CFexpress Type B Memory Card

The 128GB version is the most affordable entry point into CFexpress Type B. It is best suited for shorter shoots, backup use, or secondary camera bodies. While compact in capacity, it still delivers full CFexpress performance. Currently priced at $150, it drops from $200.

CFexpress Type B (Diamond Series)

Lexar 1TB Professional Diamond CFexpress 4.0 Type B Memory Card

The Diamond series represents Lexar’s highest-performance tier, built for sustained high-speed workloads such as RAW video capture and high-bitrate recording. It is designed for professionals who require consistent peak performance under pressure. This makes it one of the most capable cards in the lineup. Now priced at $1,550 with a $750 coupon applied.

Lexar 512GB Professional Diamond CFexpress 4.0 Type B Memory Card

This 512GB Diamond card delivers flagship-level performance in a smaller capacity. It is ideal for high-speed burst shooting and professional video work where speed is prioritized over storage volume. The format also allows for easier multi-card workflows. Currently priced at $1,050, there is a $750 coupon that drops it to just $300.

Lexar 256GB Professional Diamond CFexpress 4.0 Type B Memory Card

The 256GB Diamond option maintains the same high-speed performance in a more compact capacity. It is best suited for shorter productions or as a dedicated high-performance backup card. Reliability and sustained speed remain its core strengths. Now priced at $550.

Lexar 128GB Professional Diamond CFexpress 4.0 Type B Memory Card

This entry-level Diamond card provides access to Lexar’s highest performance tier at a lower capacity. It is ideal for testing workflows or serving as a backup for critical shoots. Despite its size, it maintains the same speed profile as larger Diamond cards. Currently priced at $200.

CFexpress Type A

Lexar 2TB Professional Gold CFexpress 4.0 Type A Memory Card

This 2TB Type A card is designed for compact mirrorless systems, offering strong performance in a smaller physical format. It is well suited for hybrid shooters working across both stills and video. The large capacity supports extended recording sessions. Priced at $1,450, there is a huge $850 coupon that drops the price to $600.

Lexar 1TB Professional Gold CFexpress 4.0 Type A Memory Card

The 1TB Type A card offers a strong balance between portability and performance. It is designed for everyday professional use across photo and video workflows. The capacity makes it versatile for a wide range of shooting scenarios. Now priced at $850, there is a $450 coupon that takes it down to $400.

Lexar 1TB Professional Gold CFexpress 4.0 Type A Memory Card (2-Pack)

This dual-pack provides added redundancy and workflow flexibility for professionals working in fast-paced environments. It allows for continuous shooting with card rotation. The bundled pricing improves overall value. Currently available for $600, after taking a $990 coupon to the original $1,590 asking price.

Lexar 640GB Professional Gold CFexpress 4.0 Type A Memory Card

The 640GB option sits in the middle of the Type A lineup, offering a practical balance between capacity and cost. It is suitable for a wide range of hybrid shooting applications. Performance remains consistent across demanding workflows. Now priced at $380.

Lexar 512GB Professional Gold CFexpress 4.0 Type A Memory Card

This 512GB card provides a more compact Type A solution while maintaining strong professional performance. It is ideal for shorter shoots or secondary camera bodies. The format remains efficient and reliable. Currently priced at $330.

UHS-II SD Cards

Lexar 1TB Professional 1800x UHS-II SDXC Memory Card (Gold Series)

This 1TB SD card offers high capacity with fast UHS-II performance for photographers who prefer the SD format. It is well suited for extended shooting sessions and hybrid workflows. The Gold series focuses on balancing speed and value. Now priced at $300, after taking a $270 coupon off the $570 starting price.

Lexar 512GB Professional 1800x UHS-II SDXC Memory Card (Gold Series)

The 512GB version delivers similar performance in a more compact capacity. It is a practical everyday card for both photo and video work. The lower capacity helps maintain affordability. Currently priced at $300, but it drops to $180 thanks to a $120 coupon.

Lexar 256GB Professional 1800x UHS-II SDXC Memory Card (2-Pack)

This two-pack offers flexibility and redundancy for working photographers. It is particularly useful for events and travel workflows. The bundled format adds convenience and value. Now available for $265.

Lexar 512GB Professional 2000x UHS-II SDXC Memory Card

This higher-speed SD card improves workflow efficiency by reducing buffer times during continuous shooting. It is ideal for high-resolution stills and demanding video work. Performance is noticeably faster in intensive scenarios. Currently priced at $400, after taking a $275 coupon to the $675 starting price.

Lexar 256GB Professional 2000x UHS-II SDXC Memory Card

The 256GB version provides similar speed in a more compact capacity. It is a versatile option for everyday professional use. The balance of price and performance makes it widely applicable. Now priced $150 after a $205 coupon.

Lexar 128GB Professional 2000x UHS-II SDXC Memory Card (2-Pack)

This two-pack offers high-speed SD performance across multiple cards. It is well suited for backup workflows and event coverage. The bundled structure improves flexibility. Currently available for $250 thanks to a $110 coupon.

Lexar 128GB Professional 1667x UHS-II SDXC Memory Card (2-Pack)

The 1667x series provides reliable UHS-II performance at a lower cost. It is suitable for general photography and everyday video use. The dual-pack format adds practical value. Now priced at $100 thanks to a $30 coupon.

microSD

Lexar 1TB Play UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card

This 1TB microSD card is designed for compact devices such as drones, action cameras, and handheld systems. It provides large capacity in a highly portable format. It is well suited for everyday capture needs. Currently priced at $170.

Lexar 512GB Professional Silver Plus UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card with SD Adapter

This microSD card offers reliable performance for compact devices, along with an SD adapter for broader compatibility. It is a flexible option for hybrid workflows. The capacity supports extended recording use. Now priced at $90 thanks to a $70 coupon.

Full disclosure: B&H Photo is an affiliate partner of PetaPixel.

Image credits: Lexar, Graphics created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com