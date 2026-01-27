Legendary Fashion Photographer Ellen Von Unwerth Shoots ‘Melania’ Movie Posters

Acclaimed fashion photographer Ellen Von Unwerth has shot the movie poster for Melania Trump’s upcoming documentary.

Melania — which will be released in theaters on Friday — is a documentary film about the U.S. first lady co-produced and directed by Brett Ratner, known for the Rush Hour movie franchise. The film documents the 20 days before Trump’s second presidential inauguration and has been described as a “private, unfiltered look” into Melania’s life as first lady.

According to a report by CNN, Amazon MGM Studios has spent around $35 million on marketing Melania with ads featuring photographs of the first lady on television, billboards, subway stations, and buses. There have reportedly even been promotional photos for the documentary encompassing the Sphere in Las Vegas and plastered across the Duomo church in Florence, Italy.

As part of the marketing campaign, the photography for Melania — including the movie poster art — was shot by legendary fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth.

Von Unwerth’s black-and-white photographs show Melania in a fitted suit as she sits in a chair, legs crossed, staring at the camera. Another portrait shows Melania in a black turtleneck, smiling at the lens.

“This is something the fashion industry will not expect,” Melania’s agent Marc Beckman says in a recent interview with Fox News of von Unwerth’s involvement with the documentary’s photography. “They worked together years ago on a campaign, and, for obvious reasons, we thought it would be amazing to have Ellen involved.”

“Ellen personally was an orphan when she was young, and she is very fond of Melania’s work for the foster care community,” Beckman adds. “It is just an interesting part of their relationship — a sensitive component which makes their relationship even stronger.”

One of the World’s Most In-Demand Fashion Photographers

Ellen von Unwerth is one of the most influential fashion photographers working today, widely recognized for her bold images of women. She was born in Frankfurt, Germany, and spent much of her early childhood in foster care after being orphaned. In her twenties, she was scouted by a photographer and worked as a fashion model.

Years later, Von Unwerth became a photographer after her boyfriend gave her a camera. While in Kenya, she photographed her model colleagues in an impromptu shoot. When the images were published, Von Unwerth decided to pursue photography full-time. She has since become one of the world’s most in-demand fashion photographers — publishing several photography books and shooting album covers for artists such as Rihanna and Britney Spears.

Von Unwerth is known for images that are direct, high-contrast, and visually striking, created using both flash and natural light. She says she aims to portray women in enticing ways in her photography, while maintaining their agency and not objectifying them. In an interview with V Magazine in 2018, she said: “I never force women to do anything, but I give them roles to play so they are always active and empowered.” Unwerth travelled to Washington, D.C., from Europe for a private viewing of Melania at the White House on Saturday.

Melania usually works with Belgian photographer Régine Mahaux, who shot her official portrait and limited edition digital photo series of her life on the 2024 Presidential campaign trail.

Image credits: All photos via Amazon MGM Studios.