You Can Emote with a Fujifilm Instax Camera in Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fujifilm announced a “worldwide collaboration” of its Instax series of instant cameras and smartphone printers and Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XIV Online, which adds an Instax camera emote into the game.

It’s an unusual collaboration. Even though many video games that feature emotes have done camera-themed options (such as the “selfie” emote in Bungie’s Destiny 2), it’s highly unusual to see a branded product incorporated into an emote like this. Again, while video-game crossover events are relatively commonplace (EA’s Apex Legends and Final Fantasy had a crossover event in the form of character skins and melee weapons in the popular battle royale-style first-person shooter), real-world, non-fantasy commodities are extremely uncommon.

The closest comparable collaboration is likely one that goes back nearly 20 years. Afrika, released on PlayStation 3 in 2008, was developed by Rhino Studios and published by Sony Computer Entertainment. The photography safari simulation game featured real-world Sony cameras and lenses, including, given the time of its launch, Sony Alpha A-mount equipment. Gamers could perform challenges to unlock better gear, including the coveted Sony SAL 300mm f/2.8G SSM for Sony DSLRs.

“Through the Final Fantasy XIV Online collaboration, Instax fans can merge their love of photography and gaming. In addition, gamers who may not be as familiar with Instax gear can familiarize themselves with our iconic photography brand through the game,” said Ashley Reeder Morgan, vice president, consumer products, Imaging Division, Fujifilm North America Corporation.

In addition to an Instax camera appearing as part of the emote, Fujifilm is collaborating with Final Fantasy XIV Online‘s team in a social campaign that will allow players the chance to win additional in-game items. On a dedicated website, players can create Instax print images of scenes captured in the video game and then share those digital Instax photos on X, formerly Twitter, starting on February 27. Up to 10,000 participants will have a chance to win a Gaelicap, a Great Paraserpent, or Fat Cat Earrings as part of the giveaway.

“The Instax emote ‘Photograph’ will appear in the Final Fantasy XIV Online game as an Instax instant camera on February 25, 2025. Users can even take an in-game screenshot and print it using the Instax Link series of smartphone printers and Instax instant hybrid cameras,” Fujifilm says.

The actual Instax implementation is just an emote, so any screenshots created for the social media giveaway aren’t going to be captured using it.

“The Instax emote ‘Photograph’ consists of a series of actions performed by the character with a camera, but it is not possible to actually take photos in the game using this emote,” the company explains.

The companies did not say if the emote will be free or paid, but it will become available on February 25.

