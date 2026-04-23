DJI’s New Lito X1 and Lito 1 Camera Drones Look Great for Beginners Outside the US

Less than two weeks after teasing a new drone series, Lito, DJI has officially unveiled the Lito X1 and 1 drones, new entry-level aerial camera drones designed to be accessible and beginner-friendly as soon as they’re powered on. Unfortunately, they aren’t launching in the U.S. yet.

The Lito X1 is the higher-end option in the lineup, featuring a 48-megapixel Type 1/1.3 image sensor paired with a 24mm equivalent f/1.7 lens. The Lito 1, on the other hand, has a smaller Type 1/2 CMOS sensor, although it also captures 48-megapixel photos. Both drones also capture 12-megapixel images, which are presumably pixel-binned to deliver improved image quality in low light, like how smartphones with similarly-sized image sensors operate. With its smaller sensor and thus higher crop factor, the Lito 1’s built-in lens has an equivalent focal length of 26mm. It is also slightly slower at f/1.8.

While both the Lito X1 and Lito 1 record 4Kp60 video, the X1 can do so with HDR. The X1 also features DJI’s D-Log M color profile, while the Lito 1 doesn’t. The X1 also sports 42GB of internal storage, while the Lito 1 has none. Both drones have a microSD card slot.

Beyond superior imaging features and specifications, the Lito X1 also has a forward-facing LiDAR system for improved perception and flying safety in complex environments.

Otherwise, both of DJI’s new Lito series drones make very similar promises. They both offer intelligent filming tools and features, such as ActiveTrack, QuickShot, Hyperlapse, and more. The drones promise to flatten the learning curve for budding aerial photographers and videographers. Since they each weigh 249 grams, they also don’t require special certification in many regions, although pilots must follow all local safety and legal regulations when flying.

Speaking of regions, the DJI Lito X1 and Lito 1 drones are not currently coming to the United States, like the Osmo Pocket 4 announced last week. It’s a real shame because there is quite a lot to like about the new Lito drones, especially the X1. It promises compelling imaging features, an accessible user experience, and an affordable price tag.

DJI’s official word, as with the Osmo Pocket 4, is that the DJI Lito X1 and Lito 1 are not available in the United States pending authorization.

The DJI Lito 1 is priced at 339 euros, or just under $400 at current exchange rates. Meanwhile, the Lito X1 is 419 euros ($490).

Image credits: DJI