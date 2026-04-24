The Pulsating Winners From the Canon Emerging Talent Award Hosted by World Sports Photography

Germany’s Tom Weller has taken the inaugural top prize for the Canon Emerging Talent Award at the World Sports Photography Awards.

The Canon Emerging Talent Award showcases work from the world’s finest professional sports photographers aged under 30. Weller’s winning portfolio sits alongside eight other standout collections from exceptional young photographers worldwide, covering a broad range of sporting events and disciplines.

Marking a milestone in the competition’s history, this first-ever Emerging Talent Award drew remarkable interest, attracting more than 1,700 entrants to the newly-launched event.

“Young creatives across the globe are embracing new technologies and techniques while producing work so compelling that even their own role models are taking notice,” a press release reads. “They continue to push boundaries and are breathing fresh inspiration into the seasoned professionals who paved the way before them.”

The winners of the main World Sports Photography Awards competition were announced back in January.

“Tom Weller’s portfolio captures what struck me most about this inaugural competition: this is not a generation waiting to arrive,” says Richard Shepherd, Product Marketing Senior Manager, Imaging at Canon Europe.

“His work has a confidence and range that would stand out at any level, and he is not alone in that. These photographers are already here, driving the standard for all. Canon has always been part of the story of professional sports photography, and this award is our commitment to being there for the next chapter from the start.”

Special Merit

All the winning images are showcased on the World Sports Photography Awards website.