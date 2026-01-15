Sports Photography at its Finest: Winners of 2026 World Awards

A tennis player in blue athletic wear and yellow shoes prepares to hit a forehand shot on a blue court, with his shadow and the ball visible on the ground.
Edgar Su, Tennis Winner and Overall Winner | World Sports Photography Awards 2026

A shadow image of Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz’s racket perfectly hitting the ball has taken the top prize at The World Sports Photography Awards 2026.

Edgar Su’s winning image, Carlos’ Shadow Hit a Ball, was taken during Alcaraz’s fourth-round tennis match against Britain’s Jack Draper at the 2025 Australian Open hosted in Melbourne.

The winning image leads a collection of 24 category-topping photographs spanning more than 50 sports, including American Football, Athletics, Baseball, Equestrian, Golf, Racquet Sports, Winter Sports, and Football.

Category Winners

A person in a black wetsuit swims underwater while holding a surfboard, surrounded by swirling blue water and bubbles, with light filtering through the waves above.
Beatriz Ryder da Costa, Aquatic Winner and Runner-Up Overall | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
Cricket players on a green field stretching and warming up, with a large historic pavilion and a crowd of spectators in white seated in the background at Lord’s Cricket Ground.
Richard Heathcote, Cricket Winner and Third Overall. This image is a composite. | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A female table tennis player intensely focuses as a ping pong ball hovers close to her face during a match, paddle in hand and eyes wide in concentration.
Abelardo Mendes Jr, Racquet Sports Winner | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
Two male boxers in a ring, both wearing black trunks, as one lands a powerful punch to the other's face, causing sweat to fly and the recipient to grimace and recoil from the impact.
Alexis Goudeau, Boxing Winner | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A rugby team performs a haka under a dramatic spotlight on a smoky, dimly lit stadium field, with a crowd watching from the stands in the background.
Andrew Dowling, Rugby Winner | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
Aerial, circular fisheye view of a brightly lit football stadium filled with fans, with the green field at the center and vibrant pink and red lights illuminating the stands. Ohio State Buckeyes logos are visible on big screens.
Andrew Hancock, Venues and Views Winner | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
Two fencers in white uniforms duel on a lit stage, surrounded by colorful, swirling light effects; Russian text is visible on the platform beneath them.
Anna Zinovieva, Other Winner | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A large group of cyclists is seen riding outdoors, framed through a grid of broken glass windows with jagged holes, revealing trees and sky in the background.
Aritz Arambarri Goenaga, Cycling Winner | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A basketball player in a blue uniform leaps toward the hoop for a dunk as teammates and fans cheer. The scoreboard shows a tied game, and the opposing team watches from the court. The arena is packed with spectators.
Bob Donnan, Basketball Winner | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A rhythmic gymnast performs a one-handed handstand while balancing a red ball on her raised foot, with colorful curved lights in the background.
Buda Mendes, Gymnastics Winner | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A swimmer in a wetsuit and goggles competes in an open water race, arm outstretched mid-stroke, with mountains and a cloudy sky in the background. Crowds line the shore.
Carel du Plessis, Swimming and Diving Winner | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A football player on the field faces a large stadium crowd dressed in white, waving white towels in unison, creating a sea of white in the stands.
Christian Gresko, American Football Winner | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A golfer wearing a striped shirt and cap emerges from a dense green hedge, holding a golf club and looking to the side.
David Cannon, Golf Winner | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A skier carves down a snowy mountain slope, creating a spray of powder, with a large lake and snow-capped mountains visible in the distant background under a cloudy sky.
Germain Favre-Felix, Winter Sports Winner | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A female javelin thrower in mid-action on a stadium track, with the javelin airborne above her. Bright stadium lights, a large audience, and photographers capturing the event are visible in the background.
Kenjiro Matsuo, Athletics Winner | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A Red Bull Formula 1 car is seen racing on a track, photographed through the slats of a metal barrier, creating a dramatic, partially obstructed view.
Luca Martini, Formula 1 Winner | World Sports Photography Awards 2026

A skateboarder performs a trick on the steps of an ancient, weathered stepwell with geometric patterns and multiple staircases, set against a backdrop of stone walls and water at the bottom.
Martin Bissig, Urban and Extreme Winner | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A group of jockeys riding horses race across a wet track, with their reflections clearly visible in the water beneath them against a backdrop of clouds and blue sky.
Morgan Treacy, Equestrian Winner | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A rally car races through a cloud of dirt and dust, partially obscuring the vehicle as it speeds across a rough off-road track, with debris flying dramatically in all directions.
Mwangi Kirubi, Motor Sports Winner | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
Aerial view of hockey players in action near the goal net. The goalie is sprawled on the ice while players from both teams crowd around, competing for control of the puck. The ice and goal area are clearly visible.
Sophia Sandurskaya, Ice Hockey Winner | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
A baseball player in a cap blows a large bubble with chewing gum, captured mid-pop with the bubble split open in a V shape near his face.
Steph Chambers, Baseball Winner | World Sports Photography Awards 2026
Two sumo wrestlers compete; one presses his hand against the other's face while grappling. The image is in black and white, highlighting intensity and focus in the close physical contest.
Tom Jenkins, Martial Arts Winner | World Sports Photography Awards 2026

This year’s awards mark the most successful edition in the competition’s history. A record-breaking 23,130 images were submitted by 4,120 photographers representing 123 countries, reinforcing the Awards’ status as one of the most internationally diverse and widely recognised sports photography competitions in the world.

This is also the first year that Canon, a major player in the sports photography world, is an official World Sports Photography Awards partner.

“The images recognised this year showcase photographers at their creative best, pushing boundaries, seeing differently and capturing sport in ways we’ve not experienced before,” says Richard Shepherd, Product Marketing Senior Manager, Imaging at Canon Europe.

“Canon’s role is to support that creativity through equipment photographers can trust under pressure, enabling them to create different in the most demanding moment.”

All the winning images are showcased on the World Sports Photography Awards website. PetaPixel made a selection of 50 finalists last month.

Update 1/15: A previous version of this article said Andrew Dowling was runner-up overall when it is in fact Beatriz Ryder da Costa.

