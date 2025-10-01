Canon Doubles Down on Its Sports Legacy and Sponsors World Sports Photography Awards

Jeremy Gray
A surfer wearing a pink shirt appears to be mid-air above the ocean, with his surfboard flying nearby. The sky is cloudy. The left side features the text "World Sports Photography Awards" and the Canon logo.
The featured photo is ‘Golden Moment’ by Jérôme Brouillet. Brouillet won the Gold award in the Aquatic category and was named the Sports Photographer of the Year for 2025. PetaPixel covered the viral sports photo when it was captured during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The World Sports Photography Awards, the world’s foremost sports photo competition, has announced Canon as its Official Imaging Partner for the upcoming 2026 edition of the contest.

The World Sports Photography Awards 2026 is officially open for entry, and photographers can enter up to 10 images taken between December 2024 and November 2025 across a selection of 24 categories. The competition, judged by leading figures in sports, media, photography, and the creative industries, is open to all and entirely free to enter.

Canon’s sponsorship of the awards is a big deal. Canon is a renowned name in sports photography, and many of the world’s leading photographers rely on Canon cameras and lenses to capture the action.

A hockey player in a white and gold jersey takes a shot on the ice, with his stick extended and the puck in front of him. His shadow is clearly visible on the ice below.
‘The Shadow by Bruce Bennett, Gold Winner in the Ice Hockey category of the 2025 World Sports Photography Awards
A Formula 1 race car speeds along a track at night, with bright, streaking lights creating dynamic motion trails above and behind the vehicle. The background is blurred, emphasizing the car’s rapid movement.
‘Push with Lights’ by Thomas Lam, Gold Winner in the Formula 1 category of the 2025 World Sports Photography Awards

“If there’s one name synonymous with sports photography, it’s Canon. We couldn’t be more honored or excited to welcome Canon to World Sports Photography Awards,” says Simon Burton, World Sports Photography Awards Co-Founder. “It’s been an incredible year for sport around the world, and we are eager to see the images submitted this year across sports and geographies.”

With Canon’s participation in the awards, a new category is being added to the mix for 2026: the Canon Emerging Talent award. This dedicated category will recognize young and upcoming talent in the world of sports photography who are under 30 years old. The Canon Emerging Talent award will go to someone who demonstrates unique creativity, passion, and skill when capturing the drama and aesthetics of sport.

A Green Bay Packers player dives toward the end zone, reaching the football over the goal line as a Chicago Bears defender tries to stop him, with another Bears player watching nearby during a game.
‘To the Pylon’ by Kevin Sabitus, Gold Winner in the American Football category of the 2025 World Sports Photography Awards
A boxer wearing blue gloves ducks as a red-gloved punch narrowly misses his face in a dramatic boxing match, with droplets of sweat flying in the air under bright lights.
‘Eyeing a Punch’ by Mohd Rasfan, Gold Winner in the Boxing category of the 2025 World Sports Photography Awards

“Canon has a proud legacy of supporting professional sports photographers and helping them capture some of the most iconic moments in sporting history,” adds Richard Shepherd, Product Marketing Senior Manager, Imaging at Canon Europe. “With the introduction of the ‘Canon Emerging Talent’ award, we’re building on that heritage by extending our support to the next generation of visual storytellers. This new category celebrates the creativity and passion of up-and-coming photographers and reflects our ongoing commitment to providing the tools and opportunities they need to thrive.”

Entries for the World Sports Photography Awards 2026, sponsored by Canon, are open until November 24, 2025. For inspiration, sports photographers can look to last year’s spectacular winners, some of which are featured in this article.

Image credits: World Sports Photography Awards, Canon. Individual photographers are credited in the image captions.

,
, , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A surfer, clad in a pink shirt and blue shorts, leaps high above the ocean waves, the surfboard tethered to him by a leg rope. He points skyward with one hand under a cloudy sky. Unbelievable Photo of Olympic Surfer’s ‘Floating’ Celebration Goes Viral
A surfer mid-air above a wave, with a surfboard trailing behind connected by a leash. The person is wearing a pink shirt and blue shorts, pointing upward with one hand. The sky is cloudy, with large waves visible below. Viral Olympic Surf Shot Tops World Sports Photography Awards
A man with light hair wearing a navy polo shirt stands by the ocean, speaking directly to the camera. Inset on the left shows a person in pink shirt and shorts being lifted high above the ocean, attached to a rope. The sky is partly cloudy. Legendary Surf Photographer Roasts Viral Olympics Photo
Picture of a Single Atom Wins Science Photo Contest
Discussion