Canon Doubles Down on Its Sports Legacy and Sponsors World Sports Photography Awards

The World Sports Photography Awards, the world’s foremost sports photo competition, has announced Canon as its Official Imaging Partner for the upcoming 2026 edition of the contest.

The World Sports Photography Awards 2026 is officially open for entry, and photographers can enter up to 10 images taken between December 2024 and November 2025 across a selection of 24 categories. The competition, judged by leading figures in sports, media, photography, and the creative industries, is open to all and entirely free to enter.

Canon’s sponsorship of the awards is a big deal. Canon is a renowned name in sports photography, and many of the world’s leading photographers rely on Canon cameras and lenses to capture the action.

“If there’s one name synonymous with sports photography, it’s Canon. We couldn’t be more honored or excited to welcome Canon to World Sports Photography Awards,” says Simon Burton, World Sports Photography Awards Co-Founder. “It’s been an incredible year for sport around the world, and we are eager to see the images submitted this year across sports and geographies.”

With Canon’s participation in the awards, a new category is being added to the mix for 2026: the Canon Emerging Talent award. This dedicated category will recognize young and upcoming talent in the world of sports photography who are under 30 years old. The Canon Emerging Talent award will go to someone who demonstrates unique creativity, passion, and skill when capturing the drama and aesthetics of sport.

“Canon has a proud legacy of supporting professional sports photographers and helping them capture some of the most iconic moments in sporting history,” adds Richard Shepherd, Product Marketing Senior Manager, Imaging at Canon Europe. “With the introduction of the ‘Canon Emerging Talent’ award, we’re building on that heritage by extending our support to the next generation of visual storytellers. This new category celebrates the creativity and passion of up-and-coming photographers and reflects our ongoing commitment to providing the tools and opportunities they need to thrive.”

Entries for the World Sports Photography Awards 2026, sponsored by Canon, are open until November 24, 2025. For inspiration, sports photographers can look to last year’s spectacular winners, some of which are featured in this article.

Image credits: World Sports Photography Awards, Canon. Individual photographers are credited in the image captions.