Rode Unveils Cutting-Edge Tiny Mic Tech and New Pro Audio Solutions

Rode, stylized RØDE, announced many new products today at NAB 2026. Headlining the announcements is a cutting-edge new microphone technology. However, Rode also unveiled new next-generation hardware and software designed for audio professionals and content creators.

Sonaura

Rode says a “new era for audio has arrived” with Sonaura, a new studio-grade MEMS microphone technology. MEMS microphones are tiny, power-efficient, and ubiquitous in compact microphone solutions.

Rode says Sonaura delivers exceptional audio quality while being extremely compact. It is just four by five millimeters, and Rode says it delivers unprecedented clarity. ”What we’ve achieved with Sonaura was once considered impossible,” says Freedman Group Founder and Chairman Peter Freedman AM. “We have always been relentless in our pursuit of delivering the highest quality audio, and Sonaura is not only proof of that unwavering commitment, but a testament to Rode’s ethos of shattering barriers and crushing conventions. We’ve created a foundational audio platform on which the future of sound will be built, wholly revolutionizing recording technology as we know it.”

Sonaura touts an industry-leading signal-to-noise ratio of 83dB and a self-noise measurement of only 11dBa. It is built on a newly developed low-noise ASIC, or “application-specific integrated circuit), which Rode says delivers performance that was previously impossible in such a compact form.

“This breakthrough enables seamless integration into applications where high-quality audio was once impossible, unlocking limitless possibilities in sonically transforming broadcasting, filmmaking and content creation,” Rode promises.

Infineon manufactures Sonaura at its German facility, and it will be implemented in select next-generation Rode and Freedman Group devices, beginning with the Freedman Group’s L1 lavalier microphone by Lectrosonics.

“With this revolutionary new audio platform, RØDE and Infineon have set a new standard for microphone technology, achieving unmatched precision, performance and durability for the next generation of audio capture,” Rode concludes.

Rodelink II

RodeLink II is a next-generation UHF wireless microphone system. It is built for filmmakers, broadcasters, and content creators and features proprietary UHF wireless transmission tech. Rode says it offers “unparalleled sound quality, best-in-class range, staunch stability, and a host of powerful features that set a new industry standard for wireless microphone systems.”

RodeLink II features a pair of transmitters and a single receiver, each supporting dual-channel operation for recording multiple sound sources simultaneously. RodeLink II has 32-bit float on-board recording, can record clean audio directly to a microSD card, and features a rugged metal design.

Alongside RodeLink II, Rode is launching new timecode and audio cables, including 3.5mm TRS-to-5-pin and 3.5mm TRS-to-BNC timecode cables with locking connectors. New 3.5mm TRS to XLRM and XLRM Splitter cables “offer premium solutions for connecting microphones and audio sources.

RodeLink II and the new cables will be available soon for an undisclosed price.

New Rode Accessories

Rode has unveiled an array of new professional-grade studio accessories. There is the LPA1, a new low-profile studio arm with 750 millimeters of reach, 360 degrees of rotation, and a load capacity of up to two kilograms.

There’s a new DS3 desktop studio arm as well. It has a smooth ball head and comes in black or white. It holds up to 1.5 kilograms of equipment and has integrated cable management.

There’s also the new Podmic Flag, a custom microphone branding flag built specifically for the Rode PodMic. This customizable flag lets users show their logo or artwork in a broadcast-ready way. Creators will be able to design, download, and print their own artwork as a sticker for their PodMic.

All three new offerings are “coming soon.”

Rode Capture Comes to Android

Rode Capture, a video and audio recording app released way back in 2023 for iPhone, is coming soon to Android.

“Rode Capture has become an essential tool for on-the-go creators,” Rode says. The Australian audio company says the Android version will make Rode Capture accessible to even more users worldwide.

The Android release will support a wide range of devices, including Wireless Micro, Wireless Go (gen 3), and Wireless Pro transmitters. These can connect directly to a smartphone via Bluetooth and enable a powerful, portable, and easy-to-use recording setup anywhere.

Rode Capture for Android will be available on the Google Play Store soon.

RodeCaster Studio on Desktop

RodeCaster Studio is a new desktop application built to “revolutionize how podcasters and audio creators edit, refine, and publish spoken-word content,” Rode says.

Built by Rode’s state-of-the-art UK AI Lab, RodeCaster Studio promises studio-grade transcription accuracy, intuitive speaker identification, and a bunch of AI-driven editing tools to streamline audio editing workflows.

RodeCaster Studio is now available as a beta on macOS and Windows, and it natively works with RodeCaster devices and Rode Cloud workflows. The app offers recording, importing, editing, and publishing tools, in addition to its automatic transcription. It includes automatic title and summary generation, one-click export presets for different major audio platforms, and much more. It uses real-time waveform analysis and proprietary AI enhancement to automatically balance and refine sound.

“Future-facing and creator-focused, this latest innovation further extends Rode’s ecosystem beyond audio capture and into a new era of intelligent editing,” the company explains.

Users can sign up for the beta now.

Image credits: Rode