The New Rode Wireless Micro Is a Tiny Mic with Mighty Features

Rode today unveiled the Wireless Micro, a compact, cable-free wireless microphone that intends to deliver professional-grade audio for creators on the move.

With its pocket-sized design, the Wireless Micro offers quality sound without the hassle of cables or complex setups. This latest release is available in both USB-C and Lightning versions, allowing direct connection to smartphones for a streamlined recording experience. Rode is known for launching a product, then introducing a smaller version roughly a year later. The Wireless Micro follows this pattern with its lightweight build and robust features after it announced the Wireless ME last year.

Each Wireless Micro includes two ultra-light transmitters and a compact receiver. Designed to clip onto clothing or attach magnetically, the transmitters weigh less than half an ounce, making them small in the frame. This is ideal for creators seeking subtlety, as these transmitters are built to capture audio without appearing in the shot.

A standout addition is the GainAssist feature, which automatically adjusts audio levels, balancing volume in real time. Powered by smart algorithms, GainAssist eliminates the need for manual adjustments, reducing the risk of audio clipping or muffling. For creators without technical audio skills, this feature allows them to focus on their content, trusting the mic to handle audio quality.

The Wireless Micro also features a patent-pending acoustic chamber that enhances voice clarity while reducing ambient noise. With an omnidirectional pickup pattern, it captures sound from all directions, allowing more flexibility when positioning the mic on a subject. Whether recording interviews on a crowded street or filming outdoors, it intends to capture clean, clear audio without requiring precise placement.

Battery life is another major highlight. The Wireless Micro includes a pocket-sized charging case, providing two full charges and extending battery life up to 21 hours — ideal for remote shoots or long production days. Each kit includes “dead cat” furry windshields to minimize wind noise. It also integrates with Rode Capture, a free iOS app that enhances audio and video quality for iPhone users.

Available in both black and white, the Wireless Micro lets creators blend the mic into the shot or make it a feature. As audiences’ expectations for sound quality rise, high-quality audio is no longer optional. Built-in smartphone microphones often lack the audio clarity that today’s creators need. The Wireless Micro looks to fill the gap.

As video content continues to grow across platforms, tools like the Wireless Micro become essential for influencers, journalists, event videographers, and everyday creators. The Rode Wireless Micro will be available for $149.

Image credits: Rode