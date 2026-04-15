Canon’s Cine-Servo 40-1200mm Is a Fresh Take on a Legendary Lens

Jeremy Gray

A professional Canon video camera with a large, detachable zoom lens and a wide, square lens hood, shown on a white background. The lens features ridged focus and zoom rings with a red accent near the base.

Canon has unveiled the Cine-Servo 40-1200mm T5.0-10.8 lens, a new version of the company’s extremely popular Cine-Servo 50-1000mm T5.0-8.9 lens.

The new Cine-Servo 40-1200mm lens offers an expanded zoom range, being both wider and longer than before, while retaining the same size and weight of its predecessor. Like the 50-1000mm, the new Cine-Servo 40-1200mm also includes a built-in 1.5x extender, which not only increases its range to 1800mm in its native Super35 format but enlarges the image circle to cover full-frame image sensors.

A professional video camera lens with a large rectangular lens hood, viewed from the front, showing detailed glass elements and the Canon logo on the hood.
Canon Cine-Servo 40-1200mm T5.0-10.8

It is difficult to overstate just how widely used the Canon Cine-Servo 50-1000mm T5.0-8.9 lens is among broadcast and documentary applications. Numerous wildlife filmmakers have described the lens as a staple in their kit to PetaPixel over the years, and there is every reason to believe the new 40-1200mm will occupy a similar role. The video below discusses the origins of the 50-1000mm, and the lessons included apply equally to the new 40-1200mm.

The new lens weighs 14.6 pounds (6.6 kilograms) in PL mount, the same as the 50-1000mm lens. Likewise, the PL version is still the same length, about 16 inches (413 millimeters). As Canon notes, this means the new lens will work with the same rigs and housings as before, which is important for professional workflows.

Side view of a Canon 40-1200mm professional broadcast camera lens with a large body, multiple adjustment rings, a tripod mount, and a red lens mount on the right side.

Side view of a Canon 40-1200mm broadcast camera lens with a red mount on the left, black body, control switches, and a large hood on the right.

The expanded zoom range, from 50-1000mm to 40-1200mm, comes at the cost of a slower maximum aperture. However, in most cases, this will likely be a worthwhile tradeoff. The lens remains at T5 until 560mm, then slows to its slowest maximum aperture of T10.8 at the extreme telephoto end.

Another big change is the move to a native RF-mount version, which was a much-requested feature. This enables Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocus performance on compatible Canon EOS RF-mount cameras, including the EOS C400, EOS C80, EOS C70, EOS C50, and EOS R5 C. For the EOS C400, the new lens also supports Auto Exposure Ramping Compensation with a firmware update. This feature has been available on other EOS Cinema cameras and helps compensate for light loss during zooming, since the Cine-Servo 40-1200mm is a variable-aperture zoom.

A Canon 4K broadcast camera lens with a large front glass and a zoom range of 40-1200mm, featuring black and red accents, dials, and control buttons. The Canon logo is visible on the side and lens barrel.

Side view of a large Canon camera lens, labeled “40-1200,” featuring multiple rings with engraved numbers and markings, a red accent, and a sturdy build designed for professional photography or videography.
The Canon Cine-Servo 40-1200mm T5.0-10.8 lens comes in PL (shown here) and RF mount.

The new Cine-Servo lens works alongside a next-generation USB-C Drive Unit. When using the new USB-C terminal with a compatible USB-PD device, the lens can zoom 50 percent faster, racking from 40mm to 1200mm in just one second, rather than the standard 1.5 seconds. The US-C port can also be used to import/export settings, adjust servo drive preferences, perform firmware updates, and more.

The Canon Cine-Servo 40-1200mm T5.0-10.8 lens is very advanced and thus comes with a price tag to match. The lens will be available in September for an estimated retail price of $79,999, a modest increase over the $75,840 price tag of its predecessor.

Buy the Canon Cine-Servo 40-1200mm T5.0-10.8 new on B&HBuy the Canon Cine-Servo 40-1200mm T5.0-10.8 used on KEH.com

Image credits: Canon

,
, , , , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Canon Said ‘Challenge Accepted,’ and This $70K 50-1000mm Lens Was Born
Canon Reveals ‘World’s Longest’ 4K Cine Lens: A 50-1000mm Monster that Costs $78K
Shooting a Classic $750K Boat with a RED Camera and 1000mm Canon Lens
Canon 1200mm and 800mm lenses Canon Launches RF 800mm f/5.6L and 1200mm f/8L Super-Tele Lenses
Discussion