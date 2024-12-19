Laowa’s Nanomorph LF 1.5x Anamorphic Lenses Are Built for Pros but Priced for Everyone

Venus Optics launched its Nanomorph LF 1.5x Anamorphic Series lenses, debuting a four-lens lineup of professional-grade anamorphic lenses for full-frame and large-format cameras. The new lenses are designed for high-end and high-budget projects, including theatrical releases.

The Nanomorph LF series covers a large 44.71-millimeter image circle, more than big enough for full-frame cameras and sufficient for some larger sensors, like the Arri Alexa LF, and comprises four focal lengths. The new series includes 32mm T2.9, 42mm T2.9, 55mm T2.9, and 85mm T2.9 primes, promising flexibility for a wide range of shooting scenarios.

The constant 1.5x squeeze ratio across the lineup enables filmmakers to achieve a 2.66:1 aspect ratio when desqueezed on a 16:9 sensor. The company adds that compared to a 1.33x anamorphic lens, the 1.5x squeeze ratio provides a more pronounced cinematic look. On the other hand, a 1.8x or 2x ratio would have resulted in a much larger lens that would not work as efficiently on a 16:9 sensor.

“The 1.5x squeeze ratio delivers signature anamorphic characteristics. Creating a smooth, organic waterfall focus roll-off in the background and is one of the most sought-after traits in the film industry,” Venus Optics explains. “In contrast to other anamorphic lenses on the market, where bokeh can shift from center to edge and sometimes appear distorted, this latest innovation from Laowa ensures greater uniformity across the frame, making it perfect for creating immersive visuals without distractions.”

Although significant attention has been paid to image quality, Venus Optics says it also focused on keeping the size and weight of its lenses down. The company claims its new Laowa Nanomorph LF lenses are smaller and lighter than similar lenses. The lenses range from 907 grams (two pounds) for the lightest lens, the 55mm T2.9, to 1,070 grams (2.3 pounds) for the heaviest, the 32mm T2.9. The lenses range from 113 to 121 millimeters (4.5 to 4.8 inches), and each has 0.8M gear modding, 77mm filter threads, and an 80mm front diameter. Each lens also has 270 degrees of focus throw, 70 degrees of aperture throw, and 13 aperture blades.

Each Nanomorph LF lens has been engineered to significantly reduce focus breathing, ensuring consistent framing during focus transitions. Each lens also includes built-in back focus mechanisms, making time-intensive shimming a thing of the past.

As for the trademark anamorphic lens flare, each lens is available in one of three flare coatings: amber, blue, and silver.

Pricing and Availability

“Laowa continues to push industry boundaries by delivering professional-grade lenses at an accessible price,” the company promises. Each lens is $1,499 separately, although all four are available in a bundle for $5,399, a nearly $600 savings. The lenses come with a PL mount, but the mount is swappable, and additional mounts can be purchased separately, including Canon EF and RF, Sony E, Nikon Z, and L-Mount for $50 each.

Image credits: Venus Optics / Laowa