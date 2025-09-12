Laowa Sunlight 2x Anamorphic Zooms Promise Ultra-Wide Aspect Ratios

Venus Optics announced a new anamorphic lens series for full-frame cameras. The Laowa Sunlight 2x FF Anamorphic Zoom Series brings the anamorphic look from Laowa’s Proteus series to a broader audience and makes anamorphic filmmaking more accessible.

These new lenses achieve a distinct 2x anamorphic factor through what Venus Optics describes as a “sophisticated front anamorphic design.”

“This innovative engineering feat allows filmmakers to experience the potential of front anamorphic lenses without the burdens of bulk and weight, opening up new possibilities for handheld shooting, gimbal work, and dynamic camera movements,” the Chinese lens manufacturer adds.

The first two lenses in the Laowa Sunlight 2x FF Anamorphic Zoom Series are the 40-80mm T4.5 and the 70-135mm T4.5. Between the two zoom lenses, filmmakers cover the popular 40-135mm focal length range, while maintaining the same constant T4.5 aperture. As expected, the squeeze factor remains 2x throughout the entire focal length range as well.

The 2x squeeze factor means that the new Laowa lenses capture images that are horizontally compressed by a factor of two. In the case of full-frame image sensors, which have 3:2 aspect ratio image sensors, a 2x squeeze results in a 6:2 “desqueezed” image, or 3:1, which is extremely wide. Compared to more common 1.5x anamorphic lenses, which desqueeze to 2.25:1, Laowa’s new lenses are not only wider, but enable full-frame filmmakers to achieve a coveted 2.39:1 aspect ratio without cropping from the top and bottom of their frame.

The anamorphic lenses also offer the typical oval-shaped bokeh and dramatic flare that other anamorphic lenses are known for. In the case of the new Sunlight zooms, users can choose between four different flare color options: amber, blue, silver, and clear.

As for other image quality concerns, Venus Optics promises sharp performance and consistent focus thanks to a parfocal design. The company states that the lenses exhibit minimal focus breathing and can focus extremely closely. The 40-80mm T4.5 lens focuses as close as 0.61 meters (two feet), while the 70-135mm T4.5 can focus to 0.78 meters (2.6 feet).

The Laowa Sunlight Series lenses are designed to fit into any professional filmmaking workflow, so they sport video-friendly designs. The lenses feature industry-standard MOD 0.8 gears, 77mm front filter threads, and a unified 105mm front diameter. The manual focus lenses have dual-scan focus indicators and can be easily rigged with industry-standard cinema accessories.

Pricing and Availability

The Laowa Sunlight 2x FF Anamorphic Zoom Series is available in Arri PL Mount by default, and optional Canon RF, Sony E, L-Mount, and Nikon Z bayonets are available for $50. A single lens, either one, costs $5,999, while a two-lens kit with both the 40-80mm T4.5 and 70-135mm T4.5 anamorphic zoom lenses is $10,999.

Image credits: Venus Optics, Laowa