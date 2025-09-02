Godox’s Litemons LE Lights Offer Pro Output and Remote Control

Lighting gear keeps getting smaller, brighter, and smarter, and Godox’s latest release is no exception. The new Litemons LE series promises pro-level punch and polished color in a package built to travel light, all starting under $220.

Godox announced the Litemons LE200Bi, LE300Bi, and LE600Bi, a new series of COB LED lights aimed at creators who need pro-level output in a compact, affordable package. Designed with an all-in-one build that integrates the power supply directly into the body, the LE series offers a streamlined alternative to bulkier lighting kits that rely on external bricks and cables.

As News Shooter argues in its coverage, the Godox LE series appears positioned to compete directly with entry-level fixtures from rivals like Aputure’s amaran line and Nanlite’s Forza range. By combining integrated design, strong output, and multiple control pathways, Godox is betting that the Litemons LE series will appeal to creators seeking professional results at a lower price point.

Output and Performance

At the core of the release is a balance of performance and portability. The LE200Bi delivers up to 57,700 lux at 3.3 feet (one meter) with a reflector, while the LE300Bi pushes slightly higher at 58,900 lux. Both models reach figures that place them in the range typically associated with larger, more expensive fixtures. The LE600Bi offers even more power while weighing just 10.5 pounds (4.8 kilograms), making it suitable for small crews and mobile productions.

Color Accuracy and Flexibility

Color accuracy is another highlight, with a bi-color range of 2800K to 6500K, allowing users to adapt to various environments without the need for additional gels. With CRI and TLCI ratings of up to 98, the LE series promises to be a reliable option for maintaining natural skin tones and consistent color across different setups, whether for livestreaming, short films, or photography.

Creative Effects and Practical On-Set Features

Beyond raw output, the series emphasizes versatility. Each model features eleven built-in effects, including candlelight, TV flicker, fireworks, and storm simulation, expanding their utility beyond traditional key and fill lighting.

Control options have also been broadened. Users can operate the fixtures directly via onboard controls, through the Godox Light app with Bluetooth or NFC pairing, or integrate them into more advanced setups with DMX or optional CRMX support using the TimoLink RX module.

The design accounts for real-world workflows. A new Bluetooth reset button simplifies multi-light configuration, while an adjustable cooling system with a silent mode option caters to sound-sensitive environments. All models use the Bowens mount standard, keeping them compatible with a broad ecosystem of modifiers and accessories.

“Engineered with an integrated power supply, the LE200/300/600Bi requires no external adapter — offering a streamlined design that’s easier to carry, faster to set up, and cleaner on set,” Godox says.

Pricing and Availability

Godox Litemons LE series COB lights are listed as “coming soon,” with prices set at $219 for the LE200Bi, $239 for the LE300Bi, and $399 for the LE600Bi.

Image credits: Godox