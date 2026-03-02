Godox Introduces Entry-Level Studio Strobes Starting at $149

Kate Garibaldi

Two black Godox SK400II studio lights on stands; one shows the front with the LED light, the other shows the back with a digital display and control buttons, both against a dark gradient background.

Godox has introduced the new SKIIIV Series, a pair of entry-level studio flash monolights designed for small- and medium-sized studios. Available in 300Ws and 400Ws configurations, the SK300III-V and SK400III-V aim to deliver consistent output and practical control at accessible price points.

The SKIIIV Series incorporates an upgraded rear control panel with an LCD display, ±0.1-stop power precision, and a three-second auto memory function that preserves settings between power cycles. Both models feature a 10W LED modeling lamp with dimming, allowing photographers to preview lighting setups before triggering the flash. A built-in 2.4 GHz wireless system compatible with the Godox X System enables remote triggering and power adjustments when paired with optional transmitters. Each unit also uses a Bowens S-type mount, ensuring compatibility with a broad ecosystem of light modifiers from Godox and third-party manufacturers.

A hand adjusts the control knob on a Godox SK400II studio flash, with a digital display showing flash settings and various buttons, ports, and labels visible on the device.

Two side-by-side photos show a studio light against a wall. The top image, labeled 5%, shows a dim light with a small, faint circle. The bottom image, labeled 100%, shows a much brighter, larger light circle. A brightness bar is below.

Buy the Godox SK300III-V Studio Flash Monolight new on B&H

SK300III-V: 300Ws for Compact Studio Work

The SK300III-V delivers 300Ws of output with a rated guide number of 190 feet and a color temperature of 5700K ±200K. Recycling times range from 0.1 to 1.5 seconds, and flash duration spans from 1/200 to 1/380s. Power is adjustable from 1/32 to full output, with fine-tuning in tenth-stop increments for precise exposure control.

A photo studio setup with three softbox lights, a camera on a tripod, and a small table with flowers, a book, and decorative objects, against a gray background with white decorative patterns.

Triggering options include a sync cord, optical slave mode, a test button, and 2.4 GHz wireless control. A 3.5mm sync port allows connection to third-party triggers. Weighing approximately 4.6 pounds, the SK300III-V is positioned as a portable solution for portrait sessions, tabletop setups, and product photography in smaller studio environments.

A woman in athletic wear stands smiling in a photography studio, surrounded by three large Godox softbox lights on stands, against a plain gray background.

Buy the Godox SK400III-V Studio Flash Monolight new on B&H

SK400III-V: Additional Output for Larger Scenes

The SK400III-V increases output to 400Ws, with a guide number of 213 feet. It maintains the same 5700K ±200K color temperature and 0.1 to 1.5-second recycling time as the 300Ws model. Flash duration ranges from 1/170 to 1/260s, reflecting its higher power capacity.

Like its counterpart, the SK400III-V offers a 1/32 to 1/1 power range with ±0.1-stop precision, a dimmable 10W LED modeling lamp, and multiple triggering options, including optical and 2.4 GHz wireless control. The unit weighs approximately 5 pounds and shares the same Bowens S mount for modifier compatibility, supporting use across a range of studio lighting setups.

Two Godox studio strobe lights on stands with a softbox and an umbrella, two reflectors, a remote control, and a large black carrying case, arranged for a photography lighting kit.
Godox SK400III-V Studio Flash Monolight (3-Light Kit)

Pricing and Availability

The SK300III-V has a recommended retail price of $149, while the SK400III-V is $179. Both models are available as individual monolights as well as in two-light and three-light kit configurations. Godox notes that pricing may vary by region due to VAT and local tax policies, and kit pricing will depend on included accessories and local distributors.

Buy the Godox SK300III-V Studio Flash Monolight new on B&H
Buy the Godox SK400III-V Studio Flash Monolight new on B&H

Image credits: Godox

, ,
, , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Godox Unveils the AD400Pro 400Ws All-In-One Flash
These Are iPhone Studio Portraits Shot Using the Godox A1 Flash System
Two professional studio lights on stands, one facing forward with its bright LED illuminated and the other showing its digital display screen and control buttons, both set against a dark gradient background. The Godox AD400Pro II Outdoor Flash Is Faster and More Versatile
Six studio lights, three black and three white, are displayed against a brown gradient background. Some lights are mounted on stands, while others are positioned on a flat surface. Godox’s Litemons LE Lights Offer Pro Output and Remote Control
Discussion