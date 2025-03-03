Vimeo, Nikon, and RED Team Up to Offer Five $30,000 Short Film Grants

Vimeo, Nikon, and RED partnered with an inaugural short film grant, mentorship, and equipment program to support emerging filmmakers.

The “Vimeo Short Film Grant presented by Nikon | RED” will award five filmmakers with $30,000 each in funding to produce a short film. Winners will also receive one-on-one mentorship opportunities with the Vimeo curation team and selection jury, including award-winning creators and celebrated Vimeo Staff Picks alumni, including filmmakers David Lowery, Charlotte Wells, Sean Wang, Savanah Leaf, and cinematographer Adam Bricker, ASC. The jurors will select recipients based on originality, artistic merit, and feasibility of their project execution.

In addition to the mentorship, recipients will receive access to class-leading equipment. Nikon will be providing “latest Z cinema line of professional video equipment, including the V-Raptor [X] and Komodo-X cinema cameras, which feature all-new Z mount options, as well as Nikon’s collection of award winning mirrorless cameras including the Z9, Z8 and Z6 III — all powered by the innovative technology from Nikon and RED to ensure films are produced to the highest technical standards.”

Innovative video experience platform Vimeo will offer recipients a “standard subscription, and distribution support on Vimeo.com — including dedicated promotion of their work at in-person screenings in NYC and LA hosted by Vimeo.”

The three partner companies and jurors shared words of encouragement for participants:

“For two decades, Vimeo has served and inspired millions of filmmakers and film enthusiasts around the world,” said Philip Moyer, CEO of Vimeo. “We are incredibly proud to partner with industry leaders, Nikon and RED, on this new grant program to accelerate the future of storytelling and launch a new generation of filmmakers. Together we will provide filmmakers with resources, mentorship, and a trusted platform to create exceptional short films and connect with a global audience.”

“Short films are a form of their own, but they’re also an essential entryway into the feature film industry — a way many filmmakers begin to figure out what they’re doing and who they’re doing it with,” says filmmaker Charlotte Wells. “For years, Vimeo has given an impressive platform to short form work, supporting emerging filmmakers (including me), and in turn, I’m grateful to be able to support their inaugural short film grant — broadening access to this undeniably expensive art form.”

Filmmaker and grant program mentor Savannah Leaf adds that the mentorships will offer winners the tools and support they need to overcome the challenges of filmmaking, which can often feel like a lonely endeavor. Leaf is “excited to collaborate with Vimeo” and help the next generation of visual artists.

“Nikon and RED are thrilled to partner with Vimeo on this important initiative, which recognizes the visions and talent of emerging filmmakers, while enabling them to create with the best tools available and expand to a broader audience than ever before,” says Naoki Onozato, President and CEO, of Nikon Inc. “We’re excited to see the incredible films that will be created through this grant.”

Keiji Oishi, CEO of RED Digital Cinema, adds, “Independent filmmaking is a vibrant community that amplifies fresh voices and unique stories, igniting creativity and innovation from emerging filmmakers. RED is excited to partner with Vimeo and Nikon in supporting these promising artists at the beginning of their cinematic journey, and we can’t wait to see what they create.”

Submissions open on March 10, 2025. Winners will be notified by July 7, 2025. Interested participants can find out more about the “Vimeo Short Film Grant presented by Nikon | RED” by visiting www.vimeo.com/shortfilmgrant for official rules, including eligibility, conditions, prize descriptions, and complete details.

Image credits: Nikon, RED, and Vimeo.