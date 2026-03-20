Tinder May Use AI to Scan Your Camera Roll

Tinder is testing a new feature that uses AI to scan users’ camera rolls, selecting photos and generating suggestions about their personality.

The feature, called Photo Insights, analyzes images stored on a user’s device to produce short descriptions of their interests, personality, or lifestyle, based on patterns it detects. It can also recommend which photos might work best for a Tinder profile.

Tinder says the feature is not designed to intrude on private or sensitive content and does not involve uploading an entire camera roll to its servers. Instead, it processes a limited selection of images temporarily to generate insights.

“Photo Insights are short descriptions of your interests, personality, or lifestyle generated by analyzing patterns in your photo library,” the company says on its website. “When you opt-in to Photo Insights, we analyze your camera photos to identify key themes that help Tinder personalize your experience and better connect you with others.”

To function fully, Photo Insights may use biometric data to recognize a user’s face across their camera roll, although the company says this is optional. If biometric data is not enabled, Tinder warns that suggested photos may not include the user at all.

According to a report by 404 Media, the feature is currently being tested, with early access available in Australia. While Tinder claims s to filter out explicit photos, the idea of scanning entire camera rolls has raised privacy concerns among some users.

Criticism has focused on the possibility of sensitive images being accessed or used for data collection and advertising. In response, Tinder says participation is optional and that users control which photos are shared. The company also states that some analysis takes place directly on a user’s device and that biometric data is not stored permanently.

Mark Kantor, Tinder’s head of product, tells 404 Media that “It’s up to you to figure out what you’re comfortable sharing back with Tinder.”

Kantor adds that the system looks for recurring themes in a user’s photos — such as pets, fitness activities, or travel — while ignoring isolated images.

“If I have one dog photo of 20,000, I’m not really a dog person,” Kantor explains to the news outlet.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.