Tinder Wants to See Your Photos to Find Better Matches

Tinder is testing a new AI feature called ‘Chemistry’, which learns information about a user by analyzing photos from their camera roll. It aims to improve how users connect on the app by offering fewer, more compatible matches.

Chemistry is already available in New Zealand and Australia and will expand to additional markets in the coming months. The company describes it as “a major pillar of Tinder’s upcoming 2026 product experience,” designed to address “swipe fatigue” among users who feel overwhelmed by endless profiles.

“Chemistry aims to reduce dating app fatigue by surfacing a few highly relevant profiles each day — driving more compatible matches and more engaging conversations,” a Tinder spokesperson tells Mashable.

While the feature is opt-in, the idea of allowing an app to review personal photos raises privacy concerns. The Match Group, Tinder’s parent company, argues that the technology will make the app more engaging by using AI to identify patterns and preferences. For instance, users with hiking or travel photos might be matched with others who share similar hobbies.

Tinder isn’t the only platform to try this: Meta has also begun experimenting with scanning users’ private photos by requesting access so that it can help people find “shareworthy” photos. Meta has also tested an AI-powered photo tool that will suggest edits by “cloud processing” users’ images.

Challenging Dating App Market

The move comes as Tinder faces challenges with user retention and revenue. TechCrunch reports that Tinder’s revenue declined 3% year-over-year in the third quarter, and paying subscribers dropped 7%. The company also projected a $14 million negative impact on Tinder’s direct revenue due to ongoing product testing. Overall, Match expects fourth-quarter revenue between $865 million and $875 million, below analyst expectations of $884.2 million.

Match is also using AI in other areas of its platform. Tinder now employs a large language model–based system that intervenes when users attempt to send potentially offensive messages, prompting them with “Are you sure?” The app also offers an AI photo selection tool that helps users choose their most appealing profile pictures.

Beyond AI, Tinder has introduced new features such as dating “modes,” double-date options, facial verification, and redesigned profiles that highlight bios and prompts more prominently. Despite these updates, the broader dating app market remains challenging. Many younger users are shifting toward offline dating experiences, and tighter budgets in the U.S. have also reduced spending on subscription-based services.

