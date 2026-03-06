Amaran’s New Halo Series Bi-Color COB Lights Start at Just $119

Amaran has announced the Halo Series, a new lineup of studio-focused bi-color COB lights designed to deliver consistent lighting performance across a range of creator environments. The new family includes five models, the Halo 60x, Halo 100x, Halo 200x, Halo 300x, and Halo 600x, with power ratings ranging from 63 to 610 watts.

According to Amaran, the Halo series was developed to deliver high-output lighting in compact housings while keeping operation straightforward for creators working in home studios, livestream spaces, and professional production environments.

The Halo Series is positioned as a more accessible bi-color alternative within the company’s lighting ecosystem. While Amaran’s Ray series focuses on full color RGB lighting, the Halo models are built around a bi-color design intended for everyday studio use. The company says the fixtures are brighter, more compact, and simpler to operate than the previous generation of Amaran COB S lights, with controls and connectivity designed to keep lighting setups efficient and easy to manage.

Compact Design and Simplified Controls

Across the range, the Halo fixtures share a compact form factor intended to reduce clutter in studio spaces. The smaller Halo 60x and Halo 100x models share the same compact footprint, making them suitable for tight shooting environments such as desktop setups or small home studios. The larger Halo 200x, 300x, and 600x maintain similar length and width dimensions but increase in depth as power output rises. Amaran notes that even the higher powered models remain relatively compact within their respective power classes.

Control is handled through a simplified interface that includes dedicated knobs for brightness and color temperature. This dual knob layout allows users to make adjustments directly without navigating layered menus. A built-in display provides additional status information, while wireless control is available through the Amaran mobile app. The lights include NFC functionality, allowing users to pair a fixture with the app by tapping a compatible smartphone to the unit.

The series also introduces DMX control via USB-C on every model. With the addition of an optional USB C to five pin DMX adapter, the fixtures can be integrated into wired lighting control systems used in professional production environments. This capability allows studios and production teams to incorporate the Halo lights into existing console-based workflows while maintaining consistent control across multiple fixtures.

Output, Color Performance, and Power Options

The Halo Series covers a wide range of output levels across its five models. The entry-level Halo 60x produces a claimed output of 3,270 lux at a distance of 1 meter, while the flagship Halo 600x is rated at up to 32,500 lux at the same distance. All models support a variable color temperature range from 2700 to 6500 kelvin, allowing users to shift between warm tungsten style light and cooler daylight tones.

Amaran states that the fixtures are designed to deliver accurate color reproduction for video production and photography applications. The lights are rated at CRI 96 and TLCI 97, with additional TM 30 ratings intended to ensure consistent color quality and natural skin tones on camera. The lights also feature a native beam angle of approximately 85 degrees and include several built-in lighting effects for creative applications.

Power options vary by model. The Halo 60x and Halo 100x support USB C Power Delivery input, allowing them to run from compatible USB C power sources including external battery systems. This can provide additional flexibility for mobile or temporary setups. The higher output Halo 200x, 300x, and 600x incorporate their power supplies directly into the fixture body and operate using a single AC cable, a design intended to simplify studio installations by reducing external power components.

All models include full-size Bowens mounts, making them compatible with a wide range of lighting modifiers, including softboxes, reflectors, and Fresnel attachments. The fixtures also feature active cooling systems designed to maintain stable operating temperatures while remaining quiet enough for video recording environments.

Pricing and Availability

The Amaran Halo Series is available now, with pricing starting at $119 for the Halo 60x and extending to $469 for the Halo 600x, with Amaran noting that availability and shipping times may vary depending on the region and retailer.

Image credits: Amaran