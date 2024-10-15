Amaran announced a new bi-color and full-color LEDs that are bright, pocked-sized, and capable of mounting almost instantly.

The Amaran Ace 25x and Ace 25c are bi-color (“X”) and full-color (“C”) LEDs that are designed for creators on the go who are seeking a bright, yet compact and pocketable solution for camera lighting.

Taking design cues from its older brother, the Aputure MC Pro series, the Amaran Ace series features a bright 32 watt light output from a wallet-sized rectangle chassis which Amaran claims to be the brightest in this class of light. The bi-color Ace 25x can output 6,320 lux at a 5,600 kelvin color temperature, and the full-color Ace 25c can output 4,440 lux at its brightest setting — which is a typical trade off in brightness for lights of this kind in favor of full-color output.

Each light unit comes in five distinct colors — charcoal, white, silver, pink, and green, offering creators the chance to customize the look of their kit. On the back of each light is an easy-to-use control dial for manually controlling settings, and also features a magnetic plate for mounting the light to metal polls and stands.

The real standout feature of this new light series is the mounting system, the Ace Lock Ecosystem. The Ace Lock is a newly-designed quick-release system that, according to Amaran, allows users to mount and unmount the light in “under one second.” Coupled with the included Ace Lock to Cold Shoe Adapter, the light can be snapped onto the top of a shooter’s camera almost instantly, allowing those with a standing camera set to get shooting right away at a moment’s notice.

In addition to the ease of use, the Ace ecosystem includes a number of accessories, including a mini-tripod, a protective carrying case, a dome diffuser, and a light controlling grid. All this adds up to an all-inclusive kit that content creators should find a variety of use for.

Amaran’s two new lights will be available starting today (both are already available to purchase directly form Amaran). The Ace 25x starts at $69 for the unit, and $95 for the accessory kit while the Ace 25c goes for $99 for the unit and $125 for the kit.

Image credits: Amaran