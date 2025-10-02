Lomography Launches ‘Quietly Vibrant’ LomoChrome Classicolor ISO 200 Film

It’s been a great week for analog photographers. A day after Kodak officially unveiled Kodacolor 100 and 200 color negative film, Lomography has gotten in on the action with the new LomoChrome Classicolor ISO 200 color negative film. It promises true-to-life colors and embodies the “timeless charm” of analog photography.

“Analogue is, and will always remain, a human act, preserving fleeting moments in a way that can never be replicated,” Lomography says. “At Lomography, we’re all about keeping that magic alive, creative, and within reach.”

The company believes the newest member of its LomoChrome family, LomoChrome Classicolor ISO 200, stays true to the company’s mission. The film joins LomoChrome Color ’92 Sun-kissed ISO 400 released last year, LomoChrome Color ’92 released in 2023, LomoChrome Turquoise (2021), LomoChrome Purple (2021), and LomoChrome Metropolis, which was Lomography’s first new color negative film in nearly half a decade when it arrived in 2019.

The handcrafted film features a distinctive color-layering process that promises a “unique palette” that authentically captures everyday moments with true-to-life color.

Lomography promises warm, gentle skin tones, vibrant reds, and bright yellows. Greens and blues are more “grounded.”

“Together, [the colors] bring simple, everyday sights into something a little cinematic,” the analog photography company promises.

As for exposure latitude and tonality, Lomography says its new film has a “gentle glow,” and highlights “spill into a golden shimmer.”

Every frame has a “light, almost translucent feel,” Lomography promises, at least when shooting in bright daylight scenes.

When shooting on cloudy days or in darker conditions, the color palette shifts toward “earthy tones,” with more muted colors.

Lomography claims its new color negative film features a medium grain structure and rich detail. The company describes the film as “highly versatile,” indicating that it should be especially well-suited for portraits, snapshots, and travel photography.

“With its quietly vibrant palette, Classicolor turns everyday moments into something luminous,” Lomography promises.

The Lomography LomoChrome Classicolor ISO 200 film is available to order now through Lomography’s online store and is expected to begin shipping in November. The film comes in 36-exposure rolls, which are $11.90 each. The film is developed using a standard C-41 process and is DX coded.

Image credits: Lomography