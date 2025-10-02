Lomography Launches ‘Quietly Vibrant’ LomoChrome Classicolor ISO 200 Film

Jeremy Gray

A collage with three panels: a woman’s face next to green leaves, a roll of Lomography Lomochrome film in the center, and a woman wearing white gloves holding orange flowers over her eyes.

It’s been a great week for analog photographers. A day after Kodak officially unveiled Kodacolor 100 and 200 color negative film, Lomography has gotten in on the action with the new LomoChrome Classicolor ISO 200 color negative film. It promises true-to-life colors and embodies the “timeless charm” of analog photography.

“Analogue is, and will always remain, a human act, preserving fleeting moments in a way that can never be replicated,” Lomography says. “At Lomography, we’re all about keeping that magic alive, creative, and within reach.”

A 35mm roll of Lomochrome Color Negative Film (Classiccolor 200) is shown next to its packaging, which features a person with large orange flowers covering their eyes. The package displays branding and film details.
Lomography’s LomoChrome Classicolor ISO 200 film is the newest member of the LomoChrome family and promises true-to-life colors and versatility.

The company believes the newest member of its LomoChrome family, LomoChrome Classicolor ISO 200, stays true to the company’s mission. The film joins LomoChrome Color ’92 Sun-kissed ISO 400 released last year, LomoChrome Color ’92 released in 2023, LomoChrome Turquoise (2021), LomoChrome Purple (2021), and LomoChrome Metropolis, which was Lomography’s first new color negative film in nearly half a decade when it arrived in 2019.

Two young women stand back-to-back against the sharp corner of a white building with a red roof, looking serious. The photo is taken from a low angle with a blue sky in the background.

A cozy, vintage dining area with wooden tables and chairs, a candelabra centerpiece, eclectic decor, chandeliers, framed art, and a German sign reading "Billigste festgesetzte Preise" in the background.

A child in a yellow swimsuit floats on a green inflatable alligator in a swimming pool with clear blue water.

The handcrafted film features a distinctive color-layering process that promises a “unique palette” that authentically captures everyday moments with true-to-life color.

Lomography promises warm, gentle skin tones, vibrant reds, and bright yellows. Greens and blues are more “grounded.”

“Together, [the colors] bring simple, everyday sights into something a little cinematic,” the analog photography company promises.

A person in a bikini top and black pants stands outdoors, holding a colorful, embroidered umbrella decorated with elephants and floral patterns, with sunlight casting shadows on their back.

A group of people play and splash with a ball in an outdoor swimming pool on a sunny day; others relax on lounge chairs nearby.

A person in shorts jogs across a crosswalk in a busy city street lined with colorful buildings and signs in Thai and Chinese characters, with cars and tuk-tuks nearby under a bright blue sky.

As for exposure latitude and tonality, Lomography says its new film has a “gentle glow,” and highlights “spill into a golden shimmer.”

Every frame has a “light, almost translucent feel,” Lomography promises, at least when shooting in bright daylight scenes.

When shooting on cloudy days or in darker conditions, the color palette shifts toward “earthy tones,” with more muted colors.

A young woman with long wavy hair sits on metal stairs, wearing a red and white striped tank top and blue jeans, looking at the camera with a neutral expression. The background is dimly lit with brick walls.

A woman stands in front of a window display with mannequins dressed in various outfits beneath a glowing neon "THRIFT STORE" sign, illuminated by pink and purple lights at night.

A person with long dark hair looks directly at the camera, their face partially shadowed and framed by large green leaves. Sunlight highlights their skin and creates a dramatic, moody atmosphere.

Lomography claims its new color negative film features a medium grain structure and rich detail. The company describes the film as “highly versatile,” indicating that it should be especially well-suited for portraits, snapshots, and travel photography.

“With its quietly vibrant palette, Classicolor turns everyday moments into something luminous,” Lomography promises.

A woman with curly hair and a striped shirt sits on a gray bench in a sunlit room, smiling slightly. There are empty glasses, a candle, and a carafe on the white table in front of her.

Close-up of a colorful, vintage-style sign on a building corner, showing large red, white, and blue letters, some partially cropped, with visible electrical wiring above a yellow background.

A man in a white t-shirt leans against a tree with his eyes closed, facing the sunlight. The background features blue sky and tree branches, creating a peaceful outdoor atmosphere.

A person slides down a bright yellow slide, wearing blue tights, yellow socks, red sandals, and has curly green kale leaves around their ankles.

A person wearing a brown coat and lace gloves holds two orange gerbera daisies in front of their eyes, standing on a city street with blurred cars and trees in the background.

The Lomography LomoChrome Classicolor ISO 200 film is available to order now through Lomography’s online store and is expected to begin shipping in November. The film comes in 36-exposure rolls, which are $11.90 each. The film is developed using a standard C-41 process and is DX coded.

Image credits: Lomography

