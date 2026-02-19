If This Is the DJI Osmo Pocket 4, It Doesn’t Look Very Different

According to The New Camera, a customer walked into a DJI authorized store in Malaysia with what he claimed was the DJI Osmo Pocket 4. As The Verge notes, the Reel and TikTok that store shared have since been deleted, but The New Camera kept its copy online.

Looking at the video, what the customer claimed was the DJI Osmo Pocket 4 doesn’t really look much different than the DJI Osmo Pocket 3. It has the same overall design including the same single-camera head, with the only major difference being what appears to be an optional light attached to the elbow of the 3-axis gimbal. That LED appears to be the most exciting new physical change for the system and would increase its usability in dark environments, at least at short distances.

There are, however, now what appear to be two buttons that hide underneath the flip screen, although it’s unclear what they do.

The supposed — and this is still speculation of course — specification list doesn’t vary all that much either. The report says it still features a Type 1 CMOS sensor, 4K at up to 120 frames per second video capture, and even weighs the same 179 grams. One difference is the battery, which The New Camera claims will be 1,545 mAh, which would be about 200 minutes of capture (compared to what it says is 166 minutes of capture on the Osmo Pocket 3).

If that last specification is true, then the increased battery life would be the most impressive aspect of the new vlogging camera, since one complaint users have with the Pocket 3 is how long it can go between charges.

For the better part of the last year, rumors of what DJI would do with the Pocket 4 have been swirling, to the degree that when images of a dual-camera Pocket look-alike appeared online last year, most believed those to be DJI’s next handheld camera system.

But last week it was revealed that it wasn’t a DJI product at all, but rather Insta360’s impending competitor system called the Luna. If the video published by The New Camera is truly DJI’s follow-up to the most popular camcorder in the world, it’s looking a lot less revolutionary and considerably more incremental than many likely expected, or hoped for.