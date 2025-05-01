DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Now Costs $800 and Hard to Even Find Due to Tariffs

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 has been one of DJI’s most successful products. Since its launch in 2023, it has become the de facto vlogging camera the world over. But due to US President Donald Trump’s economic trade policy, the once $519 camera now costs $800 — if you can find one.

The Osmo Pocket 3 was announced in October 2023 and brought a bigger sensor, a better screen, and improved video features. While all of its enhancements were an improvement, the overall package ended up being far greater than the sum of its parts. As of April 2025, the Osmo Pocket 3 was easily the best-selling camcorder on Amazon and they have become ubiquitous among content creators as the best option for capturing footage on-the-go, especially for single creators who need a way to capture video of themselves.

Despite basically everyone already owning a smartphone capable of video capture, the Osmo Pocket 3 is simply a better choice.

“The Osmo Pocket 3 is a rare home run for a camera company. First, it’s price of $520 makes it accessible to more people. Second, it happens to be the most perfect tool for YouTubers like myself who have influence over other people’s buying decisions,” Becca Farsace says in a video about the Osmo Pocket published in January. “We’ve all fallen so deeply in love with this camera that we’ve made whole videos about it even a year after it came out. Lastly, and most importantly, this camera has no competition.”

Unfortunately, two of those factors have changed substantially in the past few months. The Osmo Pocket saw its price increase to $620 in early 2025. Then, within the past few weeks, that price jumped again to $800. Suddenly, the value proposition that made it so desirable became less so.

Additionally, DJI doesn’t appear to be able to get units into the United States. The camera is sold out on Amazon, B&H Photo, and DJI’s own storefront. Best Buy does have them still in stock but only as a kit (which includes a microphone) for $980.

“It’s fantastic to see that the demand for our Osmo Pocket 3 has far exceeded our expectations. Due to local market conditions and industry environment, including trade-related policies, we may experience extended delays in restocking, and have had to adjust our pricing strategy,” A DJI spokesperson tells PetaPixel over email. “We are closely monitoring the situation and will actively work to restore product availability as soon as possible.”

Image credits: DJI