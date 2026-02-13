How Canon Gear Captured All the Action During Super Bowl LX

While the Seattle Seahawks bask in the glory of a Super Bowl victory, Canon is taking a victory lap of its own, boasting that it made more than 98 percent of the lenses NBC used for its Super Bowl LX broadcast last Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the home of the San Francisco 49ers.

“We are thrilled that Canon’s gear and expert support could contribute to the success of the image capture of the Big Game,” says Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president and general manager for Canon U.S.A. “It is a distinct honor to empower the creators who preserve these historic cultural milestones. At Canon, we are incredibly proud to play a part in the joy and inspiration that this event delivers to fans everywhere.”

As Canon says, more than 98 percent of the lenses NBC used for its Super Bowl broadcast were Canon optics, including 47 broadcast lenses used for all pre- and post-game studio sequences and 11 lenses used throughout the Levi’s Stadium concourse and Santa Clara metro area.

For what it’s worth, many of these Canon broadcast lenses were used on Sony broadcast cameras, of which there well over 50 used in Santa Clara. While each company, understandably, only wants to discuss its own products, the NBC broadcast side was a multi-brand effort.

Beyond the broadcast, Canon had a significant presence in Santa Clara with Canon Professional Services (CPS), and many professional photographers used Canon equipment to capture great shots of all the Super Bowl action. CPS had over 200 pieces of Canon gear on-site for photo agencies, freelancers, and credentialed Canon photographers, including cameras and lenses. This was the 30th year CPS was on-site at the Super Bowl to provide gear and support to Canon photographers.

Some photographers were even using the brand-new Canon RF 7-14mm f/2.8 L Fisheye STM and RF 14mm f/1.4 L VCM lenses Canon announced last week, just days before the big game.

“Testing Canon’s new glass at the Big Game was the perfect opportunity to see how the RF7-14mm F2.8-3.5 L Fisheye STM and RF14mm F1.4 L VCM prime lens could handle the massive scale of the stadium,” says Terrell Lloyd, Canon Explorer of Light and the director of photography for the San Francisco 49ers. “My goal was to capture wide, high-intensity shots from a top-down perspective, and the synergy between these lenses and the EOS R1 camera delivered exactly that. The sharpness and dynamic range allowed me to bring my home stadium into the global spotlight with more clarity than ever, once again pushing the boundaries of what I can create in a fast-paced, in-game environment.”

Boston Globe staff photographer Danielle Parhizkaran, who covered the New England Patriots throughout the regular season and playoffs en route to their Super Bowl LX appearance, also used Canon equipment.

“There’s really no pressure quite like a major sporting event and Canon really came through for us in the clutch,” says Kevin Martin, Deputy Director of Photography at The Boston Globe.

“A huge storyline in the game was the Seattle defense pressuring New England’s offensive line. Using her Canon EOS R3 camera, Parhizkaran was able to capture the exact moment a Seattle defensive tackle reached over a New England offensive lineman to sack the quarterback,” Martin adds.

Image credits: Canon, Danielle Parhizkaran, Terrell Lloyd