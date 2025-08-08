Ex-NFL Star Marshawn Lynch Throws Elbow to Protect Camera as NFL Photographer

Matt Growcoot
A Seattle Seahawks player runs along the sideline during a football game as photographers and fans watch from behind the barrier. The background shows excited fans and a "Suite Level" sign.
Former running back Marshawn Lynch was spotted on the sidelines wearing a photographer’s vest. He is seen here moments after protecting his camera from the Seahawks’ George Holani, who had barreled toward him.

Retired NFL running back Marshawn Lynch returned to the field last night in Seattle. But this time Lynch was in a very different role.

The former Seahawks running back was caught on camera standing on the sidelines, holding a camera and wearing a media photographer’s vest, during a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fans noticed him during the first quarter when Seahawks’ George Holani ran for a touchdown and almost barreled into the man nicknamed “Beast Mode.”

As Holani raced toward him, Lynch instinctively threw up an elbow to protect his camera gear — much to the delight of fans.

Two side-by-side images show a football player in a Seattle Seahawks uniform accidentally colliding with a sideline photographer dressed in light-colored clothing, causing the photographer to stumble backward.
Two angles of Marshawn Lynch elbowing an NFL player to protect his camera.

As clips of Lynch as a photographer spread online, Nikon was quick to point out that the camera in his hands was a Nikon Z8.

Athlon Sports reports that mystery surrounds whether Lynch is taking up photography full-time or last night was just a one-time gig.

Lynch played for both the Raiders and the Seahawks and was a notable character in the NFL throughout his career, which ended in 2019. Ahead of Super Bowl 49, Lynch famously attended a press conference and answered every question with, “I’m just here so I don’t get fined.” He regularly clashed with reporters and the media, so to see him on the sidelines in a photographer’s vest is interesting.

“The man who famously avoided the lens is now ensuring its safety,” quipped one X user.

Seattle sports players seem to make a habit of taking up photography after retirement. Hall of Fame baseball pitcher Randy Johnson, who played for the Seattle Mariners, became a professional photographer after he hung up his cleats.

Ken Griffey Jr., who played for the Seattle Mariners, has been spotted at numerous sports events with his camera. Most recently at the Master’s Golf Tournament in Augusta.

In addition to photography, Lynch has also ventured into acting, appearing in Westworld and is scheduled to appear in Season 3 of Euphoria.

, , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Famous Album Cover Photos Recreated with Famous Athletes
Sony a7R IV Used for Bokehlicious Live Shots in NFL Game
Randy Johnson Photographed the Seahawks Game After Raising the 12 Flag
I Photographed an NFL Game from the Stadium Catwalk
Discussion