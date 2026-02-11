This Teeny-Tiny Retro-Inspired Camera Is So Darn Cute

Jeremy Gray

A miniature camera is shown in two scenes: held between fingers against a blue sky, and worn as a necklace over a brown coat.

The new Haru Mini Retro Camera, released this week in Japan, is downright adorable. It may not necessarily take good-looking photos, but it will absolutely look good doing it.

Available now in Japan for just 5800 yen, or around $38, the Haru Mini Retro Camera is designed to look like a proper camera, albeit shrunken way down. The Haru Mini Retro Camera even ships with a fairly traditional camera neck strap, despite being small enough to easily fit in just about any pocket or even on a keychain, like the Kodak Charmera. In a press release, the maker, Hansmare, says users can “carry it around like a real camera.”

A person holding a tiny vintage-style camera in their hand (left) and placing it into the pocket of a brown coat (right).

It is technically a real camera, though. The cute toy camera has a 20-megapixel sensor, albeit a very small one, and can capture both still photos and video. Photographers can quickly transfer their photos to their phone or a computer using the built-in USB-C port, which also enables the Haru Mini Retro Camera to serve as a webcam. The camera also charges via this same USB-C port.

Two small camera-shaped keychains with straps are shown. One is brown with a brown strap, and the other is black with a black strap. Dimensions are labeled as 52mm wide, 17mm deep, and 40mm tall. Japanese text is present.

The Haru Mini Retro weighs just 67 grams (2.4 ounces / less than 1/25 of a Noct) and is 52 millimeters (two inches) wide and 40 millimeters (1.6 inches) tall. It records 20-megapixel photos and 2K-resolution video to a microSD card, which is included with the camera. The mini camera features a 1.47-inch rear display for framing shots and reviewing images. The little viewfinder “prism” on top is just for show. As are most of the controls, for that matter.

A person with long hair holds a small camera, taking photos of green leaves in one image and a blue-tiled outdoor fountain in the other.

A collage of three images: a white building with leafless trees, a small water fountain with water bubbling over a spout, and a table with desserts—fruit parfait and two types of mochi with fruit filling.

A shadow of a person making a peace sign is cast on pavement. Below are five color-filtered versions of the same shadow, each with different pastel backgrounds. The image has a retro camera frame and labels.

Toy cameras like this are always interesting. On the one hand, the sample photos don’t look very good, despite the manufacturer describing them as “beautiful” and “high quality.” They aren’t. It’s a teeny-tiny, cheap image sensor behind a similarly cheap, small lens. However, the camera is cute and costs under $40 — although it would surely cost more after import costs for those outside Japan. Cute and fun have value to a lot of people, as evidenced by the absolute smash hit that is the Kodak Charmera. For many, a camera’s appeal goes far beyond its specs and performance.

The Haru Mini Retro Camera may not have the cultural cache of something like the Kodak Charmera, but it is undeniably cute. That has to be worth something to someone.

Image credits: Hansmare

,
, , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Fujifilm Brings Retro Styling to the Instant Camera World with the New Instax Mini 90
A person holds a camera with the Godox Lux Elf Retro while photographing a woman in the background. Godox’s Lux Elf Retro Flash is a Compact, Simple On-Camera Strobe
Retro-style camera with bellows on a reflective surface (left). Woman with red hair holding a similar camera while seated at a table with more cameras in front (right). TTArtisan’s Debut Camera Is a Retro Folding Instax Instant Camera
An image showing two Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo instant cameras against a dark background. The cameras feature a retro design with a prominent lens in the center, and are available in two colors: black and beige. Both cameras have a textured grip and various control buttons. Fujifilm Celebrates 90th Anniversary with Elegant Gray and Gold Instax Mini Evo Cameras
Discussion