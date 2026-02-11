Snap Rabbit Softbox Delivers Big, Soft Light in a Snap

DoPchoice has introduced the Snap Rabbit Octa 5′ Snapbag, a new softbox system designed to simplify setup while maintaining the high-quality light control expected on professional sets. Built for today’s high-output COB LED fixtures, the Octa 5′ aims to reduce assembly time without sacrificing diffusion quality or output efficiency.

The Snap Rabbit system replaces traditional rod-based assembly with a fan-style opening mechanism that allows the softbox to deploy in seconds. Instead of inserting rods or forcing a frame into position, users fan the structure open and secure the final section. The system is designed to minimize physical strain and speed up lighting adjustments during production.

“The Snap Rabbit Octa 5 Snapbag from DoPchoice features a super-shallow Octa design, magnetic snap closures, and a new Convertible Mount system for fast swaps between NL, Bowens & Aputure A-Mount.⁠ Smooth output, optional internal diffusion, flat-packing transport and optional 40° Snapgrid control — all built for modern LED workflows,⁠” DoPchoice says.

Designed for Speed on Set

The Snap Rabbit Octa 5′ Snapbag focuses on efficiency during both setup and breakdown. Two integrated buckles are magnetically guided into alignment, helping ensure secure closure and consistent shaping. The design eliminates the need for ground contact during assembly, which can be beneficial in fast-paced environments or controlled studio settings.

When it is time to wrap, the softbox collapses by pinching the central ring, rotating, and folding the structure flat. The process is engineered to reduce stress on both fabric and frame, potentially extending the life of the modifier through repeated use.

Big Soft Light in a Shallow Profile

Despite its 5-foot diameter, the Octa features a super-shallow depth compared to many traditional softboxes of similar size. This reduced profile allows cinematographers to position the light closer to ceilings or walls, making it particularly useful in small studios, interior locations, or low-ceiling environments.

When collapsed, the Snap Rabbit Octa 5′ Snapbag packs down to a slim footprint, making transportation and storage more manageable for traveling crews and rental houses.

Engineered for Powerful COB LEDs

The Snap Rabbit Octa 5′ Snapbag is built to handle the intensity of modern COB fixtures while producing broad, creamy illumination. Its three-layer diffusion system includes a Snapbounce interior for improved reflectivity, a quarter-grid baffle for internal light control, and Snapcloth diffusion material for soft output.

For productions requiring greater control, the softbox is compatible with DoPchoice’s 40-degree Snapgrid, which mounts directly to the front to narrow beam spread and reduce spill.

Pricing and Availability

DoPchoice will be debuting the Snap Rabbit Octa 5′ Snapbag at BSC Expo stand 133. While exact pricing has not yet been announced, DoPchoice notes that costs and regional availability are expected to vary by configuration and distributor.

Image credits: DoPchoice