SmallRig’s New Parabolic Softboxes Set Up in Seconds

SmallRig unveiled its new FP-60 and FP-90 Quick-Setup Folding Parabolic Softboxes, promising to cut lighting setup times in half with a revolutionary pull-and-shoot system. Designed for both studio professionals and on-the-go creatives, these softboxes aim to deliver next-gen speed without compromising on quality.

Speed Meets Precision

The SmallRig FP-60 and FP-90 are designed with a quick-release, umbrella-style structure that allows photographers to deploy them in a single motion. This upgraded mechanism means no more fidgeting with rods or complicated assembly. With their 16-rib design, the softboxes open effortlessly, ensuring an even spread of light for portraits, product shots, and more.

SmallRig’s emphasis on simplicity extends beyond just setup time; the softboxes are also engineered for anti-pinch deployment, eliminating the common issue of stuck panels or misaligned frames. The dual-layer diffusion and reflective lining offer even, ultra-soft light that promises to enhance the texture and tone of any shot. With these features, SmallRig combines the efficiency of speed with the subtlety of professional-grade lighting.

Built for Durability

While the FP-60 and FP-90 softboxes are quick to deploy, they also come built to last. Constructed with sturdy stainless steel ribs, they offer durability without adding unnecessary weight. The FP-60 weighs 31 ounces (900 grams), while the larger FP-90 weighs 42 ounces (1,200 grams), making them both light enough for portability yet robust enough for constant use. They also come with essential accessories, including inner and outer diffusion cloths, a honeycomb grid, and a convenient carrying bag, making them adaptable to a variety of lighting setups.

Compatibility, Portability, and Versatility

Both the FP-60 and FP-90 feature a standard Bowens mount, a universal system known for its wide compatibility with a range of lighting equipment. The buckle design enables photographers to quickly switch accessories or modify setups, providing the flexibility needed on set or during location shoots.

When opened, the FP-60 is 23.6 x 15.7 inches (600 x 400 millimeters), and the FP-90 is 35.4 x 23.6 inches (900 x 600 millimeters).

For photographers on the go, the FP-60 is compact when stored, measuring 25.2 x 8.7 x 2.7 inches (640 x 220 x 70 millimeters), while the FP-90 Folding Parabolic Softbox measures 35.4 x 8.7 x 3.3 inches (900 x 220 x 85 millimeters).

The FP-60 and FP-90 Quick-Setup Folding Parabolic Softboxes offer a welcome solution for photographers who need to streamline their lighting setup without compromising on results. Whether a seasoned pro or an enthusiast, these softboxes promise to save users time with their quick-release functionality, sturdy build, and professional light diffusion.

Pricing and Availability

SmallRig’s FP-60 Quick-Setup Folding Parabolic Softbox is priced at $110, while the larger FP-90 model retails for $150.

Image credits: SmallRig