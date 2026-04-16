Godox’s New EazyFlow Softboxes Fold Flat and Set Up in Seconds

Godox has announced the EazyFlow Series, a new lineup of foldable softboxes designed to streamline on-location lighting with faster setup, compact storage, and broad compatibility across lighting systems.

Designed for Mobility and Fast Setup

The EazyFlow Series is built around portability, with an ultra-flat folding design that allows each modifier to pack down into a slim profile. Godox positions the system as an ideal solution for photographers working on location, where space is limited and quick deployment is critical.

The softboxes are designed to fit easily into backpacks or stack efficiently inside gear cases, making them well-suited for small crews and solo shooters who need to travel light.

Speed is another central focus. The EazyFlow softboxes use a rapid-release mechanism that allows them to open and lock into place in seconds. Collapsing the modifier is equally fast, requiring only a press of the release buttons. This approach is intended to reduce setup time during fast-paced shoots such as events or run-and-gun productions.

Light Quality and Control

Godox has equipped the EazyFlow Series with a reflective silver interior paired with dual-layer diffusion, designed to produce soft, even light while minimizing hotspots.

Each softbox includes both inner and outer diffusers, along with a fabric grid for added control. This allows photographers to shape and direct light more precisely, adapting the output for a range of shooting scenarios, from portraits to product work.

The goal is to deliver studio-quality lighting performance in a form factor that can be used reliably outside of controlled environments.

Durability and System Compatibility

The EazyFlow Series features a metal mounting ring designed for long-term durability and stable support. This construction is intended to withstand repeated setup and breakdown without compromising structural integrity.

By default, the softboxes ship with a Bowens mount, making them compatible with a wide range of strobes and continuous lights. The system also supports interchangeable speed rings, allowing users to adapt the modifiers to other ecosystems, including Godox, Profoto, and Broncolor.

This flexibility positions the EazyFlow Series as a cross-platform solution for photographers who work with multiple lighting systems.

A Range of Sizes and Shapes

Godox is launching the EazyFlow Series with a broad selection of shapes and sizes, including octagonal, square, rectangular, and strip configurations. This range allows photographers to choose modifiers suited to everything from large environmental portraits to smaller tabletop setups.

Sizes range from compact options such as 15.7 by 15.7 inches (40 by 40 centimeters) to larger octagonal softboxes measuring up to 59.1 inches in diameter (150 centimeters). Mid-range options include sizes like 23.6 inches (60 centimeters), 35.4 inches (90 centimeters), and 47.2 inches (120 centimeters), offering flexibility across a wide variety of shooting scenarios.

Depth also varies depending on the model, ranging from approximately 9.8 inches (25 centimeters) to 19.7 inches (50 centimeters), balancing portability with light shaping control.

Pricing and Availability

The Godox EazyFlow Series Foldable Softboxes are available through regional distributors starting at $50 and up, depending on size.

Image credits: Godox