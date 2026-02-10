MetaBox Is an SSD-Based NAS Designed for Photographers and Videographers

Orico has announced an upgraded M.2 NVMe SSD-compatible version of its MetaBox Series, a private cloud NAS designed for photographers, videographers, and creatives who need reliable, high-capacity storage without relying on subscription-based cloud services.

Built on the foundation of Orico’s earlier HS series, the new MetaBox HS200 and HS500 lineup brings significant upgrades to performance, expandability, and system architecture, targeting modern creative workflows built around large files, multiple devices, and long-term data preservation. For creators managing RAW photo libraries, high-bitrate video footage, and expanding project archives, the MetaBox Series is positioned as a centralized private cloud that keeps data local, accessible, and fully under the user’s control.

Hardware Built for Large Files and Heavy Workloads

The upgraded MetaBox Series introduces expanded storage flexibility designed for media-intensive workflows. Alongside traditional SATA drive bays, the system supports two M.2 NVMe SSD slots, each capable of accommodating up to 8 TB. These SSDs can be used for caching or high-speed storage, improving performance when scrubbing video timelines, transferring large project folders, or accessing frequently used files. Depending on configuration, total storage capacity can scale up to 126 terabytes.

M.2 NVMe storage brings a significant performance advantage over traditional hard drive–only NAS systems, particularly for photographers and videographers working with large files. While HDD-based NAS setups are well-suited for long-term storage, they can become a bottleneck when accessing active projects, previewing large RAW files, or scrubbing through high-bitrate video timelines.

By incorporating M.2 NVMe SSDs, systems like the MetaBox Series can use high-speed solid-state storage for caching or frequently accessed data, dramatically reducing load times and improving responsiveness. The result is a smoother editing experience, faster file transfers, and less waiting when moving between projects, while still retaining the capacity and cost efficiency of traditional hard drives for archival storage.

For Orico’s latest MetaBox devices, an Intel processor with four cores and four threads powers the system, delivering the multitasking performance needed for simultaneous backups, media streaming, and multi-user access. The MetaBox ships with 8GB of DDR4 memory and includes dual memory slots expandable up to 32GB, providing headroom for demanding creative applications and future system growth.

CyberData OS and Creator-Focused Data Management

At the core of the MetaBox Series is CyberData OS, Orico’s self-developed operating system built specifically for private cloud storage. Integrated with the ZFS file system, CyberData OS emphasizes data integrity through features such as snapshot management, compression, and protection against silent data corruption, which is critical for safeguarding irreplaceable photo and video files.

The system operates independently of third-party servers, allowing creators to access their libraries even without an active internet connection. CyberData OS also includes intelligent tools such as AI-assisted photo organization, semantic search, and smart file classification, helping users navigate large and growing media archives. Support for Docker applications, multi-user permissions, and flexible access controls allows studios and creative teams to adapt the system to their specific workflows.

A Private Cloud Alternative for Creative Teams and Studios

Orico designed the MetaBox Series around real-world creative use cases. The system centralizes backups from cameras, laptops, desktops, and mobile devices, reducing the risk of fragmented project files. For photographers, it provides a secure home for RAW libraries and client deliverables. For videographers and filmmakers, it offers fast local access to large video files while supporting remote collaboration across locations.

By functioning as a private cloud, the MetaBox allows creatives to store and access full-resolution files without compression, recurring subscription fees, or platform lock-in. Local access remains fast and reliable, while remote access enables off-site review, collaboration, and file delivery when needed.

Design

The MetaBox Series features a minimalist, studio-friendly design with an all-aluminum chassis engineered for quiet, stable 24/7 operation. This makes it suitable for editing rooms, home studios, and shared creative spaces. Its industrial design has been recognized with international awards, including the Red Dot Design Award and the MUSE Design Award.

The MetaBox Series is available in multiple configurations, including the MetaBox model with two hard drive bays and two solid-state drive slots, and the MetaBox Pro with five hard drive bays and two solid-state drive slots.

Pricing and Availability

Orico’s HS200 MetaBox 2 Bay NAS Storage System is available for $350, with the HS500 MetaBox Pro 5 Bay NAS Storage System priced at $420. Orico notes that free shipping is available on orders over $40, with estimated delivery times ranging from five to 14 business days, depending on location.

Image credits: Orico