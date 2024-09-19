TerraMaster Launches Nine New NAS Systems Including Two 8-Bay SSDs

Following the success of its F4-424 Pro NAS, Terramaster announced the launch of nine new “Powerful, Speedy, and Quiet” NAS devices including the eight-bay SSD high-speed silent-system F8 SSD Plus.

According to the company, the new lineup of NAS devices include the T12-500 Pro, T9-500 Pro, U12-500 Plus, U8-500 Plus, F4-424 Max, F6-424 Max, F6-424, F8 SSD, and F8 SSD Plus with prices ranging from $599 to $1,799 (hard drives not included) depending on which model you choose. The T and U systems are designed for larger scale business to be integrated as a backup server, where the F systems are designed for more pro/consumer level users who need powerful and fast Hybrid SATA/SSD or SSD only systems.

With the new lineup launch, TerraMaster has put a large amount of focus on its new F8 SSD Plus, which it boasts is a “groundbreaking drawer-type 8-bay all-SSD high-speed silent NAS that provides fast backup and data access in the palm of your hand.”

The small F8 SSD Plus all-flash NAS is one of the first eight-bay all-SSD high performance NAS systems built for small business customers and creatives. The system supports up to eight M.2 SSD’s with a max storage capacity of up to 64 Terabytes (TB), is loaded with an 8-Core/8-Thread Intel Core i3 processor with a turbo frequency up to 3.8GHz (that comes with 8GB-16GB of DDR5 pre installed system memory and supports up to 32GB) and a GPU with 32 Execution Units.

Additionally, the new mini-NAS system features a single 10GbE port “to meet high-performance requirements”, a three USB-3.2 (10Gps) ports (one of which is a USB-C type) that can connect seamlessly with additional TerraMaster NAS devices for “expanded storage” or simply with additional USB Storage devices. The company says “When paired with the TerraMaster D8 Hybrid, storage space can be extended by up to 128TB and cater to the ever-growing storage demands of every consumer.”

Like all of the new TerraMaster NAS systems, the F8 SSD NAS’ come preloaded with its TOS6 operating system which will allow users to not only manage their NAS but also the network, storage, permissions, media, as well as monitor the systems resources through a user-friendly, intuitive, and flat web interface or mobile app.

Finally, the company boasts a much quieter performance than ever before with the new lineup of NAS systems, specifically with the F8 SSD systems which claims a noise level of under 19dB(A) (when in standby mode) for a practically imperceptible level which is significantly lower than any of their other systems and many other competing devices.

Pricing and Availability

The new lineup of quiet NAS systems is available to order now from the official TerraMaster website with prices ranging from $599 to $1,799. As is typical for NAS systems, these prices do not include the HDDs or SSDs.

Image credits: Photographs by TerraMaster