The Orico MiniRaid is Both a Dual SSD Backup Solution and Dock

Orico has announced a new MiniRaid Docking Station that features two M.2 SSD bays, hardware RAID, an integrated fan, and multiple ports to not only act as a backup solution for desktop computers but also expand usability.

The MiniRaid looks like a more streamlined design, modern take on what Sabrent released in its Docking Station from 2022, although without the benefit of Thunderbolt. Instead, Orico is going with 10 Gbps USB, which means the dock won’t have the speed and daisy chain benefits that Thunderbolt provides, but it likely is a lot cheaper to produce.

The RAID doesn’t ship with SSDs, but it is compatible with multiple types, including 2280, 2260, 2242, and 2230 formats. All of these formats can be installed tool-free and can be swapped out at any time.

And where it doesn’t offer Thunderbolt, it does have a lot of other options. On the front, there is both an SD and microSD reader, a 3.5mm headphone port, a USB-C port, and two USB-A ports. ON the back is a 1,000 Mbps Ethernet port, an HDMI 2.0 port, and another USB-C port that supports up to 60W power delivery. The back also features the RAID Key to swap between RAID 0, RAID 1, PM, or Clone settings.

Orico says that the HDMI port is meant to work in tandem with something like the Mac mini. In that same vein, the design of the RAID hub is also meant to sit neatly on top of the mini for a clean desktop setup.

Since the MiniRaid is just 1.18 inches tall (and five inches wide by five inches long), there isn’t a lot of space inside the case, so proper thermal management is important. Another difference between Orico’s solution and other options is that it doesn’t rely on passive cooling but instead has an integrated fan in addition to thermal pads and an aluminum alloy case that is meant to quickly sink heat. The integrated fan is temperature-controlled and will automatically kick in when it detects an internal temperature of around 50 degrees Celcius. The company doesn’t make any notes about how loud the fan is, however.

The Orico MiniRaid Docking station is available for $120 through Orico directly and comes in both silver and what looks akin to Apple’s space gray. No option to purchase SSDs together with the case was available at the time of publication.

Image credits: Orico