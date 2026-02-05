Profoto Embraces AI and Generates Outrage Among Photographers

Lighting company Profoto is the latest to throw photographers under the proverbial bus in an attempt to milk AI for all its worth. The company has drawn ire on social media for what many consider a series of tone-deaf posts and comments.

As an increasing number of professional photographers feel directly threatened by AI technology, including in the commercial, product, and fashion spaces, the industry is understandably on edge. This is why when companies that have long served creative professionals say things like “Skip the photoshoot” or launch AI headshot generators, photographers’ hackles are raised.

Apparently, even real, actual lighting isn’t safe from AI, either.

“Only those who understand light can make AI-generated images feel real,” Profoto wrote on a now-edited Instagram post. “For photographer @ines.thomsen lighting direction, contrast, and intent define how AI interprets and extends an image. When the light is intentional, results feel believable. When it isn’t, the illusion breaks.”

Following the entirely predictable outcry from Profoto’s customers, who are primarily real, actual, professional photographers, the lighting company backpedaled but not very gracefully or fully.

“UPDATE: At least we got your attention around a AI 😉 Our communication skills failed this time — thank you for calling it out, holding us accountable and being part of the conversation!,” Profoto wrote an updated post on Instagram.

“We take your craft very seriously. If you have seen the video and the conversation we have been driving the last year, you know that this is not abut replacing photography and image creation.

“This is about staying current to the technology shifts, and AI is part of everyone’s reality these days. We firmly believe that lighting, the people, and the studios behind it are the indispensable heart in all image creation. When you mix your lighting skills with AI generated backgrounds, this is one output of your creative power as an artist. We are not telling you to replace anything, or that photography is dead, its merely another tool in your creative toolbox.”

However, the damage has been done.

Photographers Speak Out

“What the f*** are you guys thinking?” asked photographer Giulio Sciorio, edited by PetaPixel for language. “Y’all just decided that you hate photography?”

“Photo industry is at the verge of collapsing because of AI and you decided to promote AI. You are aware that when photographers are gone you are gone too?” Polish photography studio Studio Tulum replied.

“You guys are REALLY missing the mark here,” adds photographer Bryan Esler. “As a former Profoto customer… I’m pretty glad I left for greener pastures now.”

“You are helping create a world where both lighting and people are dispensable,” says photographer Grahm Doughty.

“I had planned to use my tax refund to buy a D30. I’m going to have to think that. Photo equipment brands need to support photographers now more than ever. Just like we supported and invested in you,” remarks photographer Rachel Korinek of Two Loves Studio in Toronto.

“Can’t believe that I’ve invested in @profoto equipment for 15 years. This is such a betrayal to the photographers who supported you,” photographer and director Chelsea Kyle comments.

Those are just a sampling of the dozens of comments from disgruntled photographers who feel betrayed by Profoto.

Damage Control

In an attempt to limit the damage, Profoto added a comment yesterday on Instagram from the photographer Ines Thomsen.

“This production starts with a real photographer, real light, and a real studio.

“AI isn’t replacing those things. It’s explored here as an additional creative layer, especially for situations where budgets or logistics wouldn’t make certain productions possible otherwise. The foundation is still photography and lighting — that doesn’t change.

“What makes this possible is our knowledge as photographers. Without real lighting skill, intent, and craft, the results fall apart. AI doesn’t create the vision — it follows it.

“We explain this more fully in the video and discussion on YouTube.”

Tacky Responses on Threads

Meanwhile, over on Threads, where Profoto’s original AI-loving post found its way into the large Photographers of Threads group, Profoto has taken a slightly different, more hands-on approach.

The lighting company’s Threads account keeps replying to people’s comments with pithy quips and assurances.

“Real photographers, real light, real tools. AI doesn’t replace that.”

“Totally hear you. This is about real photographers, real light, and real tools. That hasn’t changed.”

“We hear you. Real photographers, real light, real tools. Workflows may shift, but craft and the tools behind it don’t disappear.”

“Lighting and the people behind it are still the foundation.”

“Sorry to hear. We’re still here for real photographers, real lighting, and the craft behind it.”

In one response to a Threads commenter who just wrote, “*fart noise,” Profoto replied, “Better to let it out than hold it in.”

No Laughing Matter

Photographers aren’t laughing. There is nothing humorous or light-hearted about an industry under attack, where many feel they face an existential threat to their livelihood.

Of course, many professional photographers utilize various AI tools in their workflows. But many photographers, including those who utilize AI to varying degrees, can still find it frustrating when companies that are supposed to empower them instead undermine them.

Profoto’s response to the anger it generated has been nearly as bad as the original post that set everything into motion. It’s one thing to make a bad post or misunderstand how an audience would receive it. It’s another thing altogether to essentially double down while blaming much of the anger on miscommunication.

“Our communication missed the mark here,” Profoto says in another response to yet another upset photographer.

No, it’s not really the communication that missed the mark. It’s the core sentiment about AI that people find disturbing. Instead of using its marketing budget and time to elevate and celebrate wholly human photography and creativity, Profoto opted to jump onto the AI bandwagon, and artists find that disheartening. Why wouldn’t they?

Image credits: Profoto