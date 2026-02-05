Canon Launches White EOS R50 V In Asia and it Looks So Good

As Canon photographers worldwide digest the exciting new ultra-wide lenses and limited edition PowerShot G7 X Mark III compact camera, some lucky Canon users in Asia got a fourth announcement last night: A sleek new white version of the Canon EOS R50 V.

As reported by CAPA Camera Web, the Canon EOS R50 V is now available in a new white colorway in Japan. PetaPixel spoke to Canon U.S.A. about the white EOS R50 V, learning that it is only for Asian markets, including Japan, China, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. It’s a shame the white EOS R50 V isn’t arriving elsewhere at this time, as it looks very good.

The Canon EOS R50 V launched last April, quickly proving to be a competitive, well-featured creator’s camera. The EOS R50 V shares many of its main components with the EOS R50, including its 24-megapixel APS-C image sensor and Canon RF mount. However, the EOS R50 V makes some notable tweaks to deliver better video performance in a more creator-friendly design.

As Canon Ambassador Martin Bissig demonstrated in a story for PetaPixel, the EOS R50 V has a lot to offer photographers who prioritize a compact camera, too.

Now, at least in major Asian markets, content creators and photographers can grab the EOS R50 V in white. As Japanese photo retailer sales charts have shown time and again, Japanese customers definitely buy white cameras. While they are a relatively rare sight on U.S. shelves, some markets love white cameras.

That said, Canon has released white EOS R series cameras in North America before. The standard EOS R50, for example, is available in white, either body-only or in a kit with a silver RF 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 lens. It is unclear why the EOS R50 V is not getting that same treatment here.

A primary competitor to the EOS R50 V, the Sony ZV-E10 II, is also available in white globally, including in the U.S. In that case, Sony offers a body only option with a matching white wind screen. Like Canon’s white cameras, the Sony ZV-E10 II looks very lovely in white.

There are some entirely good reasons why camera companies often stick with just black cameras, not the least of which is that it’s simpler and, at least in most cases, customers won’t buy a different camera altogether just because they don’t like the standard black option. However, customers, especially style-conscious ones, enjoy having a choice. Sure, that choice often comes down to black, silver, or white, but more options are almost always better than fewer ones. As companies like Panasonic and Nikon have recently shown, more colorful options can also work well too.

In any event, the new white Canon EOS R50 V is now available in select Asian markets, and hopefully, it will come to other markets down the road.

Image credits: Canon