Nikon’s Stylish Heralbony Zfc Cameras Are Coming to the US

Four Nikon Z fc cameras with colorful designs are displayed on a white shelf. A vase and a glass container are on the left; to the right is another vase. A framed abstract art piece with blurred colors is on the shelf, adding a vibrant backdrop.

Earlier this year, Nikon announced limited edition Zfc models in collaboration with Heralbony, a Japanese art agency that works and promotes art from neurodiverse artists. The formerly Japan-only cameras are now coming to the United States.

The Nikon Zfc is getting a fresh coat of paint this holiday season. Nikon USA today announced a limited edition release of the Nikon | Heralbony Z fc, in partnership with Japanese art agency Heralbony. Each of the four models features artwork by artists contracted with Heralbony, which were previously only available in markets outside the United States.

A Nikon Z fc camera with a colorful, abstract geometric pattern on its body. The design features a mix of lines and shapes in various colors, contrasting with the camera's silver elements for a unique appearance.
“Yurinoyoakeri” by Masaharu Honda

Nikon and Heralbony chose four works of art from the Heralbony collection of over 2,000 pieces to be featured on the exterior of the Z fc. Two designs use a black top plate, and two use a silver top plate. In addition to the rich colors on the body and the special packaging, each camera has an exclusive welcome screen design displayed when powered on.

A Nikon Z fc camera with a colorful, abstract design featuring large yellow and orange overlapping shapes on a teal background. The camera has a classic retro look with a black lens and a prominent Nikon logo on top.
“Cone Flower” by Masahiro Fukui

Heralbony is a Japanese company that works with and promotes artists with neurodiversity and disability. According to the press release, Nikon was “inspired by Heralbony’s mission to ‘Radiate Your Color’ and its extensive licensed art collection created by neurodiverse artists.”

The four pieces are: “Yurinoyoakeri” by Masaharu Honda, “Cone Flower” by Masahiro Fukui, “Joyful Time” by Teppei Kasahara, and “Samba” by Momoko Eguchi.

Front view of a Nikon Z fc camera featuring a distinctive patterned design on its body. The lens is prominently displayed, and various dials and buttons are visible on the camera’s top and sides.
“Joyful Time” by Teppei Kasahara

While the outside of the Nikon | Heralbony Zfc gets a remix from the standard model, it should be noted that the insides are precisely the same. The Nikon Zfc is an APS-C mirrorless camera that borrows the sensor and performance of the Nikon Z 50, but wrapped in a retro SLR-styled body. Like its bigger brother, the full-frame Nikon Z f, it relies on manual, analog control dials for a simplified and satisfying experience, while maintaining the specs of a modern camera.

A Nikon Z fc camera with a colorful, artistic front design featuring abstract pastel patterns. The lens is prominently displayed in the center, surrounded by various controls and dials.
“Samba” by Momoko Eguchi

The Nikon | Heralbony Zfc comes paired with a Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3. The limited edition model will be available for order beginning in late December for $1,200, exclusively through the Nikon Store. The standard Zfc model with the 16-50mm kit lens sells for $1,100. For photographers on the market for a retro-styled Nikon, an extra $100 could be a fun way to add a little color to the kit and support these talented artists.

Image credits: Photographs by Nikon | Heralbony.

