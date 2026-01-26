You Can Now Turn Yourself Into a Meme on Google Photos

Google has introduced a new meme-creation feature inside Google Photos called “Me Meme”, expanding its use of generative AI in consumer photo tools.

The feature allows users to insert their own likeness into meme-style images by combining a template or uploaded image with a personal photo. It is currently rolling out to users in the United States on iOS and Android over the coming weeks.

Me Meme was announced by the Google Photos team this week. Google describes Me Meme as “a simple way to explore with your photos and create content that’s ready to share with friends and family.”

The tool is designed to be straightforward. Users select a meme template or upload their own image, choose a reference photo of themselves, and let the system generate a finished meme image. The result can be saved, shared, or regenerated if the user wants a different output.

When the feature becomes available, it will appear in the Google Photos app under the Create tab. A Google spokesperson tells TechCrunch that the feature will roll out to Android and iOS users over the coming weeks.

Google recommends using well-lit, focused, front-facing portrait photos for best results. “This feature is still experimental, so generated images may not perfectly match the original photo,” the company adds.

Me Meme operates entirely within Google Photos rather than as a separate meme app. This positions it as part of Google’s broader effort to make Photos a creative workspace in addition to a storage service. The feature builds on existing AI tools in the app, including smart editing, style transformations, stickers, and other generative effects powered by Google’s Gemini AI models, including Nano Banana.

Mashable notes that Me Meme doesn’t is not a pro tool; it doesn’t contain design controls, captioning, or formatting. It’s a low-effort feature, designed for casual users.

While Me Meme is a lighthearted addition, TechCrunch notes it reflects a larger strategy to encourage users to engage with Google’s AI tools inside its own ecosystem rather than turning to third-party apps.

As with many Google Photos updates, rollout is gradual, so not all eligible users will see Me Meme immediately.