Fujifilm May Let Photographers Vote on Which Lenses it Should Make

As January nears its end, Fujifilm published its annual New Year Greeting video today, offering a recap of its 2025, discussing the GFX Challenge Grant Program, and, in news sure to excite Fujifilm photographers, teasing what’s coming for Fujifilm. The company is even considering an upcoming fan vote to determine which X Mount lenses it should develop.

As Fujifilm’s Yuji Igarashi, Divisional Manager, Professional Imaging Group, says near the start of the video below, Fujifilm released five new cameras and a trio of new lenses in 2025. The cameras ran the gamut from the fun but not necessarily great compact X half to the exceptional Fujifilm GFX100RF. Fujifilm’s cameras in 2025 were good, offering compelling options for a wide range of users. The company even launched a brand-new large-format cinema camera, the GFX Eterna 55, which just this week earned IMAX certification.

However, the company’s glass left a lot to be desired. “Where have all the lenses gone?” I asked in my 2025 Fujifilm recap. “Fujifilm has not had a particularly prolific year of new lenses for a while now. There were just three this year, and one of them is so specialized it hardly counts.”

The XF 23mm f/2.8 R WR was the highlight of 2025 for Fujifilm optics, but the XC 13-33mm f/3.5-6.3 OIS and GF 32-90mm T3.5 Power Zoom didn’t move the needle much.

Part of the issue is that Fujifilm already has a lot of X-Mount glass, including over 40 different optics. With so many lenses already in the lineup, it becomes increasingly challenging to develop new, exciting glass. Mr. Igarashi believes that Fujifilm can do a better job showcasing what makes its existing X Mount lenses unique, so the company’s next event on March 5, 2026, is called “Focus On Glass: Untold Stories.”

This feature, which will be published on Fujifilm’s YouTube channel, will cover the philosophy of X Mount lenses, the company’s distinctive features and optical technologies, and, most exciting of all, “new lens ideas” that Fujifilm wants to “bring to life.”

It is important to note that while none of the ideas to be discussed for new lens concepts are currently in development, the discussion will “indicate what the future may hold for X Mount lenses.”

Fujifilm is also considering a program that lets photographers vote for their favorite lens ideas. Companies routinely solicit feedback and perform market research, but this is the first time PetaPixel can think of that a company has floated the idea of photographers voting for what lenses they’d like to see next.

Fujifilm has demonstrated a willingness to listen to customer feedback many times over the years, and has routinely cited feedback as the motivation for new product releases, so direct user voting feels like a natural next step.

Fujifilm’s Focus on Glass event will premiere on YouTube on March 5 at 1 PM GMT, which is 8 AM EST and 5 AM PST.

Image credits: Fujifilm