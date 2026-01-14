Peakto 2.6 Tracks Down All Your Duplicate Photos, No Matter Where They Are

Software company Cyme released Peakto 2.6 today, the latest version of its AI-powered photo and visual media management tool for macOS.

Peakto 2.6’s big new feature is introducing AI-based duplication and detection across an entire photo library, not just a specific selection. Peakto analyzes a photographer’s entire image library, regardless of where the files are, and enables users to instantly identify similar, near-duplicate, or redundant images across all sources, not just a single folder or catalog. This means that all photos can be analyzed simultaneously, whether they are on a local hard drive, external storage, in multiple photo editing app catalogs, or even network-attached storage.

This ties into Peakto’s primary selling point: organizing photos across all sources. The app has consistently added new compatibility and now works alongside Adobe Lightroom Classic, Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Capture One, Luminar, ON1, DxO PhotoLab, Photos, and more.

Once users install Peakto, they can use AI to search for specific photos across all file locations and compatible apps. Peakto also includes robust metadata searching, people recognition, and the ability to create albums comprised of content spread across multiple locations and apps.

Peakto automatically tags all of a user’s photos and presents them in a unified user interface, regardless of where the images live on the user’s computer or if they’re on a connected external drive.

“Traditional culling tools operate locally and in silos,” Cyme explains. “Peakto 2.6 changes that paradigm by applying AI to the entirety of a photographer’s work — no matter how fragmented the storage.”

Cyme calls Peakto 2.6 the “most comprehensive AI-driven culling and deduplication system” on the market for photographers and other visual artists.

Many photographers, especially those who have been working for decades, have massive image libraries spread across many different drives. It is very difficult to manually track down all the duplicate files and streamline the library. Peakto automates the process, promising to help photographers reclaim disk space.

In addition to the performance improvements that drive ingesting and analyzing all of a photographer’s media across all sources, Peakto 2.6 also promises improved sharing tools. There is a web version of Peakto designed for teams that enables multiple users to collaborate on image libraries.

Peakto 2.6 is available now as a subscription or a one-time purchase. Standard-tier subscriptions start at $10 monthly and include the Mac app and individual web access. The Pro subscription is $25 per month per user and supports multi-user web access and team collaboration.

The lifetime license is only available for the Standard version of Peakto, which doesn’t include collaboration tools, and is $270. This includes one year of major updates from the time of purchase. Complete purchasing details are available on Peakto’s website.

Image credits: Cyme