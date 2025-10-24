Peakto for Premiere Pro Will Organize All Your Video Clips Using AI

Cyme, the makers of macOS AI-powered photo management app Peakto, announced today that it is bringing a significant new version of Peakto to Adobe MAX 2025 in Los Angeles next week, including a public beta version of its new Peakto plugin for Adobe’s video editor, Adobe Premiere Pro.

Like it has done for photographers using popular apps like Adobe Lightroom Classic, Capture One, Luminar Neo, ON1 Photo RAW, DxO PhotoLab, Apple Photos, and more, Peakto for Premiere Pro will use AI to analyze, label, and organize media. In this case, Peakto for Premiere Pro will make all media, both local and shared, “instantly searchable and accessible directly within Premiere Pro.” This means no more searching for a specific video clip to add to a project. Peakto aims to be a productivity-increasing asset management platform for hybrid creators, not just photographers.

Unlike Adobe’s own Media Intelligence feature, which analyzes only imported clips within the app, Peakto will add search and discovery to a user’s entire local library and to media shared with other instances of Peakto.

“With Peakto’s natural-language AI, editors can locate any shot across drives, NAS, catalogs (Adobe Lightroom, Premiere Pro Projects, Apple Photos, etc.), and bring it straight into their Premiere timeline with one click,” Cyme promises.

It is worth noting that access to shared media is via direct, encrypted peer-to-peer connections and does not rely on the cloud.

“The Peakto plugin for Premiere Pro lets editors instantly access and search their entire media archive — even across multiple drives or NAS — without the latency or privacy risks of cloud systems,” says Matthieu Kopp, Co-founder & CTO of CYME. “It turns Peakto into a command center for video editors, connecting their local and remote assets directly to Premiere Pro.”

Peakto for Premiere Pro will launch next week as a public beta, with the full final release arriving later. Peakto is available as a subscription, including a Standard option that includes Mac-compatible software and individual web access starting at $10 monthly. A Pro subscription adds multi-user web access and is required to use the new Premiere Pro plugin. Peakto Pro starts at $25 per month.

Image credits: Cyme