Fiverr Offloads CreativeLive to CourseHorse, Saving It From Shutdown

After acquiring CreativeLive in 2022, Fiverr announced in September that it would be shutting the platform down by the end of 2025. That plan has changed, however, as it instead has found a new owner for the platform: CourseHorse.

Announced in a company update on CreativeLive’s website, Fiverr says that instead of having to shut the platform down and delete all the content, it has instead found a new owner for the online education site.

“We’re excited to share that CreativeLive is now part of CourseHorse. While we had previously planned to close CreativeLive on December 31, 2025, this transition allows the platform to remain open and continue serving our creative community,” the company says.

“Classes are available to purchase and watch on CreativeLive.com, and we remain committed to delivering high-quality instruction from expert instructors. Looking ahead, we’ll continue enhancing the learning experience and expanding the catalog with new classes, while staying true to what has always made CreativeLive special. Thank you for being part of the CreativeLive community. We’re excited for what’s ahead.”

As of December 15, CreativeLive’s assets were transferred to CourseHorse. CourseHorse is a US-based online marketplace that, according to Forbes, “provides an online marketplace to find, compare and enroll in local classes, including cooking, fitness, music and language courses.” It was launched in 2011 by founders Katie Kapler and Nihal Parthasarathi after it won $75,000 at a NYU business school competition and received an additional $500,000 in angel funding. It raised an additional $4M in funding from Red Ventures in January based on working with more than 1,500 class providers and its offering of 70,000 classes to 200,000 members across the United States.

Now, those with a CreativeLive subscription will continue to be able to access lessons going forward.

“If you currently have an annual or monthly subscription, you will continue to have access to your existing subscription benefits for the duration of your active term. We’re evaluating future subscription options and will share updates as plans evolve. In the meantime, you can continue to enjoy your subscription as usual or purchase classes directly on the site,” the company says. “Any class you purchased will remain in your CreativeLive account, and you can access them 24/7. You are welcome to still download them to your desktop if you prefer to have offline access.”