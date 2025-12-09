New Godox AD300Pro II Outdoor Flash Is More Versatile and Easier to Use

Two black Godox AD300Pro studio lights are shown against a dark blue background, one facing forward displaying the bulb, and the other facing backward showing the control screen and buttons.

Godox announced the AD300Pro II, a new all-in-one outdoor flash arriving five years after the original AD300Pro.

The AD300Pro II, as its name suggests, offers 300Ws of output. The battery-powered flash delivers roughly 350 flashes per charge at its maximum output and recycles in 0.01 to 1.5 seconds, depending on the selected power setting. The Godox AD300Pro II is also known as the Flashpoint Xplor 300 Pro II at some retailers.

“The AD300Pro II delivers sustained performance for extended location shoots,” Godox promises. “That means fewer interruptions, fewer battery swaps, and more usable frames during long assignments — minimal downtime and more decisive shots.”

A close-up of a professional camera flash with digital settings displayed, set up outdoors near water. In the blurred background, a person in red clothing stands near the shoreline.

These primary specifications are the same as the original AD300Pro, but there are some nice upgrades on offer. Among the biggest upgrades is the new one-tap wireless sync functionality. Using the Godox X3 and X3Pro wireless triggers, the AD300Pro II can be connected in a single tap with no manual group or channel setup required. The AD300Pro II is also compatible with Godox’s other X-series transmitters and can be used with wired connections via 3.5mm sync and USB-C.

A hand holds a wireless trigger displaying a sync confirmation message near a Godox AD600Pro flash unit, which shows a green checkmark and "OK" on its digital screen.

Other upgrades include improved control and versatility. While the original AD300Pro offered nine stops of power control, the AD300Pro II ups the count to 10, providing photographers with more fine-tuned control over their lighting.

A splash of liquid erupts from a white cup and saucer filled with coffee, surrounded by scattered coffee beans on a black surface. Text highlights freeze mode and stable color-temperature mode.

For photographers fortunate enough to use cameras with super-high-speed electronic shutters, especially those like the a9 III and its global shutter, the AD300Pro II offers meaningful performance improvements over its predecessor. While the original outdoor flash could fire a flash as short as 1/10,200s, the new AD300Pro II delivers even better action-stopping flash. The AD300Pro II can reach flash durations as short as 1/24,390s, all while promising stable color with drift under 100K.

A woman in a red dress poses outdoors at night in front of large rocks, with softbox studio lights pointed at her from both sides. The background is dark with faint city lights.

The modeling light is also better. While still 12-watt like before, the AD300Pro II’s modeling light features a bi-color LED with color temperature adjustments from 2800 to 6000K. The original AD300Pro’s modeling light did not offer color temperature control.

Speaking of color temperature, the AD300Pro II’s primary monolight delivers a 5800K white balance with ±200 K accuracy.

A woman in a blue dress leans against a palm tree, looking into the distance. The sky is blue with scattered clouds, and some greenery is visible in the background.

The Godox AD300Pro II weighs just 2.6 pounds (1.2 kilograms) with its battery attached, roughly the same as its predecessor. The AD300Pro II is approximately 7.4 x 3.9 x 3.5 inches (18.7 x 10 x 9 centimeters). The flash can be controlled remotely, but it also includes rear buttons, dials, and a color display.

A black and silver Godox AD300Pro studio flash strobe light with a round front diffuser, ventilation slots, and mounting bracket on a white background.

Rear view of a round electronic device, showing a digital screen with buttons and a battery pack labeled “Godox.” Various adjustment knobs and a mounting bracket are visible below the screen.

Like other Godox flashes, the AD300Pro II accepts Godox’s own modifiers but works with an optional S3 bracket to take Bowens-mount accessories. An optional AD-AB adapter expands compatibility to include mount adapters for Broncolor, Profoto, and Elinchrom light-shaping tools.

A Godox AD300Pro studio strobe light with a grid diffuser attached, mounted on a light stand, positioned outdoors with greenery and blurred plants in the background.

The Godox AD300Pro II is compatible with most TTL systems, including Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, OM System, Panasonic, Sony, Leica, and Pentax.

Pricing and Availability

The Godox AD300Pro II outdoor flash is available to purchase now for $499 and will begin shipping soon. It ships with a battery, charging cable, and carrying case.

Buy the Godox AD300Pro II new on B&H

Image credits: Godox

