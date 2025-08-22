The Godox AD400Pro II Outdoor Flash Is Faster and More Versatile

Kate Garibaldi

Two professional studio lights on stands, one facing forward with its bright LED illuminated and the other showing its digital display screen and control buttons, both set against a dark gradient background.

Godox continues to expand its portable lighting system with the release of the AD400Pro II, the latest addition to its Witstro series. Building on the success of the original AD400Pro, this new model introduces upgraded features for greater control, speed, and versatility in studio and outdoor environments.

With 400 watt-seconds of output and 10 stops of control from 1/512 to full power, the Godox AD400Pro II promises consistent, reliable performance. A detachable 21.6V/2600mAh lithium battery provides up to 460 full-power flashes per charge, while recycle times range from 0.01 to one second. The flash supports high-speed sync up to 1/8000 second and introduces a Freeze Mode capable of flash duration as short as 1/27,770 second (t0.1), giving photographers the ability to stop motion with precision, even when working with high-speed cameras like the Sony a9 III.

“With 400 Ws of output and up to 460 full-power flashes per charge, the AD400ProII delivers sustained, studio-grade performance on location. High-speed sync up to 1/8000 s lets you freeze action and balance flash in bright conditions. Whether you’re shooting high-dynamic sports or ultra-short exposures in daylight, every detail comes through with stunning clarity,” Godox says.

The flash has a guide number of GN 72 or 236 feet (72 meters) at ISO 100 with the standard reflector, delivering sufficient power for indoor and outdoor setups.

A studio flash mounted on a tripod is in focus in the foreground, while a woman stands blurred in the background at night with city lights and water behind her.

A woman in a white sleeveless dress holds a transparent umbrella, surrounded by floating colorful balls against a gray background.

Three women pose stylishly: the first wears a white halter dress with pearl jewelry, the second dons an off-shoulder ruffled dress and straw hat, and the third models a ruffled dress with a brown bag in an urban setting.

Upgraded Bi-Color Modeling Lamp

The built-in 30W LED modeling lamp now offers adjustable color temperature between 2800K and 6000K with brightness levels from 10–100 percent. Photographers can use Constant mode for manual control or PROP mode, which automatically adjusts the lamp in relation to flash power. With high CRI/TLCI ratings of 97/98, the LED provides accurate, flicker-free light suitable for both stills and video work.

A close-up of a person holding a Godox studio flash with a digital display showing a wireless connection status and various control buttons. The flash has a sleek black design and a visible Godox logo.

Close-up of a Godox camera flash unit display showing settings: mode A, shutter speed 1/512, power 2.1, and control buttons. A highlighted icon appears below the adjustment dial.

Wireless Control and Group Indicators

Like other advanced Godox flashes, the AD400Pro II integrates the 2.4 GHz Wireless X System, enabling reliable remote operation across a range of 100 meters (328 feet). The unit is fully compatible with transmitters, including the XPro II, X2T, X1, and the new X3 trigger, which allows one-tap sync. A new feature, group indicator lights, assigns a distinct color to each of the 16 available groups, making it easier to manage complex multi-light setups in real time.

Build and Compatibility

Weighing two kilograms (4.4 pounds), the AD400Pro II maintains portability and compactness, with a rugged body designed for outdoor use. It comes equipped with a reflector, carrying bag, detachable battery, and charger. Modifier support is broad, with a native Godox mount, an included Bowens adapter, and optional adapters for Profoto, Elinchrom, and Broncolor systems. Photographers can also pair the unit with the optional H400P extension head, allowing the flash tube to be positioned away from the power pack for greater flexibility.

A woman in a white dress sits in a photo studio with three labeled lights (A, B, C) around her, a grey backdrop behind, and a remote control diagram showing colored buttons labeled A to F and 0 to 9 on the left.

Three side-by-side photos show a woman in a white dress standing in front of a black Godox softbox light. Each image has a different color tone: cool, neutral, and warm lighting.

Consistent Color and Stable Output

To ensure reliability across sessions, Godox has retained its stable color temperature mode, keeping variation within ±75K across the power range. Combined with its 5800K (+/-200K) flash tube, the AD400Pro II delivers accurate and repeatable results, making it suitable for portraits, products, weddings, and high-speed action.

Witstro Lineup

The AD400Pro II now joins the AD200Pro II and AD600Pro II in Godox’s expanding Witstro lineup, giving photographers a full range of portable strobes to suit different needs. Positioned between the ultra-compact 200Ws unit and the more powerful 600Ws model, the AD400Pro II offers a balance of portability, output, and advanced features. Together, the series provides flexible options for creators working in studio or on location, from lightweight setups to demanding professional productions.

With its upgraded feature set and versatile performance, the AD400Pro II is positioned as a professional-grade tool for photographers seeking both portability and power.

Three Godox flash units—AD200ProII, AD400ProII, and AD600ProII—are shown side by side with heights (172mm, 211mm, 330mm) and weights (0.99kg, 2kg, 3kg) labeled beneath each.

Pricing and Availability

The Godox AD400Pro II All-in-One Outdoor Flash is available now for $649.

Image credits: Godox

