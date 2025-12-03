Vote For the Camera of the Year 2025: People’s Choice Awards

As an annual tradition, PetaPixel has published its awards for the best cameras, lenses, smartphones, and more. Last year, we expanded the awards with a new category and that continues this year: People’s Choice.

From now until Tuesday December 9, we are encouraging PetaPixel readers to cast their vote for which camera they believe deserves the award of “Camera of the Year.” Voting is being hosted on SurveyMonkey and responses are randomized in the poll. Click here to cast your vote now.

Last year, the Nikon Z6 III earned People’s Choice. Who will it be this year? If you need to do some catching up, make sure to check out our reviews (and a brief summary of those findings) for each of the nominated cameras below. Then, make sure to cast your vote.

Cast Your Vote for PetaPixel’s Camera of the Year: People’s Choice

Leica SL3-S

There will be those who love the Leica brand and will happily purchase the SL3-S regardless of the price. Existing SL users may also see merit in upgrading their older cameras to take advantage of the autofocus and shooting speed improvements. It’s important to remember that the Leica is a perfectly capable camera system and very enjoyable to use. Our issues with this camera stem almost solely from the fact that you are paying more than double the price for a camera that is largely identical to the Panasonic S5 IIX in capability. We would take the Panasonic every time. Let’s also consider that the SL3-S is way more expensive than the Nikon Z8, Canon EOS R5 Mark II, and Sony a7R V. These cameras which are vastly superior to the SL3-S in so many ways make any sort of logical comparison impossible.

Panasonic Lumix S1R II

The S1R II is an very well-rounded Panasonic full frame body and takes a crack at cameras like the Nikon Z8 and Canon R5 Mark II. Although the lack of a stacked sensor makes it less capable for sports and action, the usable mechanical shutter speeds still allow it to handle some faster shooting situations.

The raw image quality offers an advantage over the competition and the video capabilities make it a powerful contender too. And all of this comes at a lower price point than the stacked-sensor competition. There are plenty of users who can work around rolling-shutter issues and don’t need insanely fast electronic shutter burst rates. The S1R II may have been a long time coming, but it is sure to make an impact now that it is here.

OM System OM-3

The OM System OM-3 is a beautiful camera that packs a ton of high-end features. It does have some concessions compared to the OM-1 Mark II, but they’re fairly minor and aren’t areas where those interested in this vintage-styled camera will likely be particularly bothered.

The OM-3 is a wonderful everyday-carry camera that is well suited to street and travel photography. Much of what makes the OM-1 great is here as well, and the OM-3 is by far the better-looking camera. It has to be appreciated that the OM-3 is built, and feels, like a very prestigious product that provides a unique shooting experience unlike any other M43 camera. It may come down to more of a think with your heart instead of your head kind of situation but can you really put a price on true love?

Sigma BF

The Sigma BF is an exercise in extreme minimalism. This is a similar approach to the mindset that Leica designs its cameras with. By simplifying the photographic tool there is as little left as possible between the photographer and the image. We often find this experience challenging and ultimately, quite fun. However, most of the discussion around this camera has involved what it doesn’t have. There were a lot of statements about how such-and-such feature is missing, or you don’t get “X” option either. And we understand that this is exactly the intention of the design but it doesn’t change the fact that you miss out on a lot with the BF.

If there is a company that starts with a concept and doggedly sticks to it until all that is left is a camera, then it is Sigma. As a company, Sigma loves to make unique camera designs that eschew the commonly held rules that so many other manufacturers stick to. You have to respect the boldness it takes to do this but in our opinion, that doesn’t always make for a great camera. We have often criticized Sigma cameras for being incredibly bold at the expense of basic usability and it looks like we are right back to doing it again with the BF. Clicking photos here and there about town is absolutely fun but the moment we wanted to take control and do something more manually, the fun factor waned. Perhaps a bit of zen is required to simply let the shooting experience of the BF wash over you until all that remains is you and the image.

Fujifilm GFX100RF

This camera took a little while for us to come to grips with. The controls are excellent and the size is certainly compact enough to be a daily carry kind of camera, so that wasn’t the issue. What we needed to come to realize had more to do with the design intention of the entire camera. What we assumed was more of an exercise in seeing how small a camera could be while still having a large 102-megapixel sensor began to develop into a realization that the inherent quality of the sensor actually made a ton of sense in such a small body.

The Fujifilm GFX100RF is a great example of taking a major design risk and seeing if it will pay off. But given the immense popularity of the X100 series of cameras, photographers now have an alternative that captures much of what makes the X100 great to use while providing a far more capable potential for image quality and versatility. The X100V was the first Fujifilm rangefinder-style camera to win me over, and now it looks like the GFX100RF has pulled a repeat performance.

Nikon Z5 II

We loved our time with the Nikon Z5 II because we never felt under-gunned. The original Z5 was designed to meet a certain price and as capable as it was, there were some unavoidable compromises made to get there. However, the Nikon Z5 II feels totally different. This is a true jack-of-all-trades with quality hardware throughout. It can handle everything from landscapes to sports to wildlife and would be equally at home as a professional wedding camera.

Canon PowerShot V1

Canon has made a full-featured product that provides an enjoyable hybrid experience that easily competes with the ever-popular Sony ZV-E1 cameras. The image quality is decent and the wider-angle coverage of the 16-50mm lens sets this camera apart from some of the other products on the market. It might not be the best choice for portraits but the V1 is an excellent companion for travel and landscapes.

Canon EOS R50 V

To understand the R50 V, you need to first know a few things about its sister model, the R50. It is an entry-level mirrorless camera styled like a small DSLR. It features a 24-megapixel APS-C sensor that was intended primarily for beginner photographers but it had some decent video capabilities as well. The R50 V carries the main components over, except the EVF, it has a shallower grip, and it also receives a small downgrade in resolution to the fully articulating LCD.

If you are invested in the EOS R lineup and need a small affordable second camera, the long record times and Canon video profiles make the R50 V an ideal purchase.

Panasonic Lumix S1 II

It is easy to like the Lumix S1 II. Panasonic has made a capable and reliable hybrid camera that can handle many different kinds of photography and, at the same time, provides possibly one of the best video-based mirrorless cameras ever.

Photographers would probably still look to the S1R II for the image quality. Most don’t often need fast, but like high megapixels and lots of dynamic range. If they want to tackle sports and action, there are better choices out there — and more affordable ones, too. We feel like the higher $3,200 price for the S1 II is justified only if video is a major priority for you. The S1 II is one of Panasonic’s most photo-centric bodies, but it is still a company primarily designing cameras for its video strengths.

OM System OM-5 Mark II

Flagship cameras always get the biggest fanfare but it’s often the model that sits right below that gets the most play. These are the cameras made for the enthusiast photographer who does not need the biggest and fastest camera but does want some high-end features at a decent price. Where the OM System OM-1 Mark II is the pinnacle of OM technology, the new $1,200 OM-5 Mark II will probably be the workhorse of the lineup.

However, no camera has ever given us such a strong sense of deja vu before. Currently, OM System still holds its specialized niche — and it is a good thing. Let’s keep in mind that what the OM-5 II does, it does well, and no other camera can quite do what it does for this price either. Kudos to OM System for also keeping the $1,200 price the same as the original OM-5 despite all the current volatility in the industry. However, consumers won’t be appeased by the same old cameras slightly modified for much longer, and OM System may find the hold on its outdoor niche beginning to slip.

Sony FX2

Shooting with the FX2 was our favorite experience of any camera in the FX line. Some will argue that the additions like the EVF, deeper grip, and mechanical shutter just make it a glorified Alpha camera, and less of a dedicated cinema camera. However, we do all our professional work with mirrorless cameras specifically because we find those photo-centric functions to be a huge benefit when recording video as well. The ability to truly trust the autofocus also made the shooting experience simple, fast, and truly pleasurable. The one things holding this camera back are the readout speed, its crop at 4Kp60, and extremely noticeable rolling shutter artifacts took some of the shine out of my time filming.

If you’re a Sony shooter and rolling shutter won’t be a concern for the type of work you do, you should absolutely buy the FX2. The photographic capabilities also mean you won’t be sacrificing stills performance for video chops.

Fujifilm X-E5

The X-E cameras have been largely designed to be a beginner’s gateway into the Fujifilm system. They have been basic and affordable and sit well below higher-end cameras like the X-T series and more stylish cameras like the X100.

The X-E5 changes all that. It is sexy and stylish, with some thoughtful nods to retro cameras, and captures all the nostalgia and fun factor that Fujifilm is famous for. If you like the look and feel of an X100 series camera but want the versatility of an interchangeable lens, then look no further: this is the perfect camera for you.

Sony RX1R III

Our main feeling that we are left with after having used the RX1R III is that nothing has really changed — or at least, not enough has, for better or for worse. Everything fun about the RX1R II is still super fun here. Everything that was convenient about the RX1R II is convenient here, too.

Everything that was expensive about the RX1R II has returned in force. In 2025, it feels like a nostalgic blast from the past with some nice but minor quality-of-life improvements. That said, for almost as many nice things that we gained, we lost others. There is no denying that it is a fun and handy camera to carry around, with the power to take some great images. This camera doesn’t fall far from the 2016 camera bag, and whether you will justify the cost depends on how much you really pined for that RX1R II experience back in the day and how much more resolution really means to you.

Hasselblad X2D II 100C

The Hasselblad X2D II 100C is an imperfect camera, but for photographers who enjoy taking it slow and capturing landscapes and portraits with incredible detail, the X2D II 100C is nearly perfect. However, even though the X2D II 100C is much more versatile than its predecessors, and therefore more successful at a broader range of applications, it is still not a camera that thrives in every situation. Far from it.

The X2D II 100C’s autofocus is much better, but still relatively slow. The camera’s continuous shooting performance is finally at least competent, but it’s still not well-suited to fast-paced action. The image quality is spectacular, but overkill for most situations. The camera is genuinely pleasant to use, but it remains relatively larger and more expensive than full-frame cameras, many of which are also capable of excellent image quality and resolution.

But for photographers who prioritize image quality and the user experience above all else — speed be damned — the Hasselblad X2D II 100C is a spectacular camera.

Ricoh GR IV

Ricoh knows that the GR cameras are its hallmark product and have done a great job at tackling the issues that customers have voiced about the current product line. Almost every aspect of the GR IV is improved, with meaningful image quality bumps, and faster focusing and operation all around.

What people already love about the GR hasn’t changed, and the slim design and excellent customization options will make this GR IV instantly popular. Ricoh has also tweaked its black and white modes, added two cinematic-looking presets, and provided a Ricoh GR World app to create a community for its users. At $1,500, the Ricoh GR IV is an expensive pocket camera, but it still comes in at a lower price than the Fujifilm X100VI. It’s nice to know that, despite the almost guaranteed level of success, Ricoh made the GR IV substantially improved over what came before it.

Nikon ZR

Nikon has made real strides in the usability of their video modes in recent years, and the ZR is the culmination of those efforts. The ZR should be considered a direct competitor to the Sony FX3, which sells for nearly twice the price. Nikon’s ability to keep this camera so affordable honestly shocked us. The Nikon ZR offers internal RAW video, 6K capture, more effective IBIS, and more detailed stills for way less money.

As a result, it’s one of the most compelling video products in years.

Canon C50

As long as its limitations are well understood, the Canon C50 gives users an intuitive shooting experience and can produce gorgeous footage. It makes a lot of sense in Canon’s Cinema lineup, and if you can take advantage of the C50’s advanced recording modes and live within its limitations, it will reward you with a great shooting experience and outstanding footage.

Fujifilm X-T30 III

Aside from relatively minor tweaks, the shooting experience is exactly the same as what’s come before. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, though. We love the handling of the X-T30 cameras, and the analog command dials, shutter dials, and their customization options make the new camera fun to use and easy to manipulate. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

That said, it’s a very familiar experience. It’s better processor is a nice thing to have, but if you are looking for a big jump over the previous camera, you’re going to be disappointed. But this still doesn’t take away from the fact that the $999 X-T30 III is a fun and affordable shooting experience. Autofocus improvements are always substantial, and the video updates are nothing to scoff at either. If you are looking for an entry-level camera to get into the Fujifilm camera system, the X-T30 III has lots to offer, just like the X-T30 II and X-T30 did before it.

Leica M EV1

This is no doubt a polarizing camera. There will be a small crowd who will prefer the Leica M EV1 due to the ease of using an electronic viewfinder, or perhaps due to failing eyesight. However, we feel like there might be a larger adoption by skilled rangefinder enthusiasts who want a camera that takes all their M glass and is more capable of accurately focusing ultra-fast lenses and adapted optics.

The M EV1 was fun to use and perfectly capable on the streets. It even saves the potential buyer a little bit of money due to the lack of an expensive mechanical rangefinder linkage. Like it or not, the EV1 brings some serious utility and merit to the M series and deserves a place at the table of this illustrious family of cameras.

Canon R6 Mark III

The Canon EOS R6 III is an excellent camera for nearly every type of photographer and is better than its impressive predecessor in many essential ways. There are no unwanted surprises. We know what we are getting, and we can easily recommend it to friends.

And we do: we absolutely recommend the R6 III to photographers who want a mid-range, jack-of-all-trades, full-frame mirrorless camera. There are plenty of good reasons why the R6 II has been Canon’s best-selling EOS R-series camera since its launch, and for the same reasons and more, the R6 III merits similar commercial success.

Leica Q3 Monochrom

There were no unexpected surprises when testing out the Q3 Monochrom. The usual tradeoff of enhanced image quality with the monochrome-only sensor is to be expected. The same quiet leaf-shutter mechanism maxes out at 1/2000 of a second, and we are still capped at four frames per second when relying on continuous autofocus. The camera itself is handsome and handles essentially like the Q3 we all know and love. The one unknown when it came to the contrast detection autofocus turned out to be largely a non-issue in most situations.

Leica will no doubt continue to have success mating its popular camera models with powerful monochromatic sensors. If black and white photography is your passion and you want a compact fixed-lens camera, the Q3 Monochrom is waiting for you.

Sony a7 V

Before this camera’s announcement, we would have given the best camera of the year to the Canon EOS R6 Mark III without much of a second thought. We still might, but the Sony a7 V is easily a contender for this prestigious title.

From a purely photographic standpoint, I think it has minor advantages over the Canon in terms of image quality and focus performance. However, I believe that the Canon is slightly more compelling as a hybrid photo/video product. The actual difference, though, is minuscule, and both cameras represent the most well-rounded products we’ve seen from the manufacturers yet. If you are tempted by the larger lens ecosystem that E-mount has to offer, and want a camera that can do almost any kind of project well, the a7 V would certainly please you in almost every way.

Cast Your Vote for PetaPixel’s Camera of the Year: People’s Choice

Image credits: Elements of header photo licensed via Depositphotos.