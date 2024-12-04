The PetaPixel Awards Nominees: The Top Photo Gear of 2024

Every year, PetaPixel recognizes the top cameras, lenses, and photography accessories in The PetaPixel Awards. Selections are voted on by the PetaPixel staff and while final awards will be announced next week, we are happy to share our nominees in each of the categories today.

Nominees were voted on by a select team of PetaPixel editors and culled down to the best examples of excellence in each category. This year’s categories are Accessory of the Year, Software of the Year, Computer of the Year, Smartphone of the Year, Zoom Lens of the Year, Prime Lens of the Year, and Camera of the Year. We are also introducing a Camera of the Year: People’s Choice Award (the voting for which is open until Monday, December 9) and both lens awards and the camera award will be expanded with a silver and bronze selection in addition to the gold.

The Nominees

Accessory of the Year

Lexar Go Hub

Apple iPad Pro (2024)

Westcott U60-B

Logitech MX Creative Console

Shure MV7+

Software of the Year

Final Cut Pro

Adobe Creative Cloud 2025

DaVinci Resolve

Final Cut Camera

Halide

Computer of the Year

Apple MacBook Pro 2024

Apple Mac mini 2024

Razer Blade 16 (2024)

Smartphone of the Year

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

OnePlus Open

Apple iPhone 16 Pro

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Zoom Lens of the Year

Sigma 28-45mm f/1.8 DG DN Art

Sony 28-70mm f/2 GM

Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN II Art

Canon 24-105mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z

Sigma 28-105mm f/2.8 DG DN Art

Prime Lens of the Year

Sony 85mm f/1.4 GM II

Sigma 50mm f/1.2 DG DN Art

Sigma 500mm f/5.6 DG DN OS Sports

Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Di III VXD Macro

Fujinon 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR (GFX and X-Mount)

Camera of the Year

Canon EOS R1

Canon EOS R5 II

Nikon Z6 III

Sony a9 III

Sony a1 II

Fujifilm GFX 100S II

Camera of the Year: People’s Choice Award

Canon EOS R1

Canon EOS R5 II

Nikon Z6 III

Sony a9 III

Sony a1 II

Fujifilm GFX 100S II

Leica Q3 43

Fujifilm X100VI

Fujifilm X-T50

Fujifilm X-M5

OM System OM-1 Mark II

Panasonic Lumix S9

Panasonic Lumix GH7

Looking at this list, even pared down to these nominees, one thing is clear: 2024 was an outstanding year for photography equipment. PetaPixel staff is currently voting for the winners in each category via a ranked system. Winners will be announced on December 12 at 10 AM Pacific Time.