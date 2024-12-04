The PetaPixel Awards Nominees: The Top Photo Gear of 2024
Every year, PetaPixel recognizes the top cameras, lenses, and photography accessories in The PetaPixel Awards. Selections are voted on by the PetaPixel staff and while final awards will be announced next week, we are happy to share our nominees in each of the categories today.
Nominees were voted on by a select team of PetaPixel editors and culled down to the best examples of excellence in each category. This year’s categories are Accessory of the Year, Software of the Year, Computer of the Year, Smartphone of the Year, Zoom Lens of the Year, Prime Lens of the Year, and Camera of the Year. We are also introducing a Camera of the Year: People’s Choice Award (the voting for which is open until Monday, December 9) and both lens awards and the camera award will be expanded with a silver and bronze selection in addition to the gold.
The Nominees
Accessory of the Year
- Lexar Go Hub
- Apple iPad Pro (2024)
- Westcott U60-B
- Logitech MX Creative Console
- Shure MV7+
Software of the Year
- Final Cut Pro
- Adobe Creative Cloud 2025
- DaVinci Resolve
- Final Cut Camera
- Halide
Computer of the Year
- Apple MacBook Pro 2024
- Apple Mac mini 2024
- Razer Blade 16 (2024)
Smartphone of the Year
- Google Pixel 9 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
- OnePlus Open
- Apple iPhone 16 Pro
- Xiaomi 14 Ultra
Zoom Lens of the Year
- Sigma 28-45mm f/1.8 DG DN Art
- Sony 28-70mm f/2 GM
- Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN II Art
- Canon 24-105mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z
- Sigma 28-105mm f/2.8 DG DN Art
Prime Lens of the Year
- Sony 85mm f/1.4 GM II
- Sigma 50mm f/1.2 DG DN Art
- Sigma 500mm f/5.6 DG DN OS Sports
- Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Di III VXD Macro
- Fujinon 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR (GFX and X-Mount)
Camera of the Year
- Canon EOS R1
- Canon EOS R5 II
- Nikon Z6 III
- Sony a9 III
- Sony a1 II
- Fujifilm GFX 100S II
Camera of the Year: People’s Choice Award
- Canon EOS R1
- Canon EOS R5 II
- Nikon Z6 III
- Sony a9 III
- Sony a1 II
- Fujifilm GFX 100S II
- Leica Q3 43
- Fujifilm X100VI
- Fujifilm X-T50
- Fujifilm X-M5
- OM System OM-1 Mark II
- Panasonic Lumix S9
- Panasonic Lumix GH7
Looking at this list, even pared down to these nominees, one thing is clear: 2024 was an outstanding year for photography equipment. PetaPixel staff is currently voting for the winners in each category via a ranked system. Winners will be announced on December 12 at 10 AM Pacific Time.