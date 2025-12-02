The 20 Breathtaking Winners of International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2025

The winners of the 12th International Landscape Photographer of the Year have been announced, and J. Fritz Rumpf of the United States has been named as the winner.

Rumpf’s painterly, abstract images were taken in Brazil, the U.S., and Norway. “Over the moon, honored, humbled, and yes, a little bit of pride thrown in there as well,” Rumpf writes on Instagram.

Second Place: Karol Nienartowicz from Poland

Third Place: Joyce Bealer from the United States

Winner of the 12th International Landscape Photograph of the Year

Special Awards

The rules of the competition states that all images must be taken by the photographer and AI-generated images of any kind are prohibited. The regulations also require that photographers edit the images themselves as they “consider this part of the art of landscape photography.”

The 2025 International Landscape Photography Awards release an eBook via their website.