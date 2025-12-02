The 20 Breathtaking Winners of International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2025

Matt Growcoot
A minimalist aerial view of a snowy landscape meeting a green field, with a soft, cloudy sky blending into the white horizon above the stark boundary line.
‘Storm Over Fields’ by J. Fritz Rumpf. He is the 2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year.

The winners of the 12th International Landscape Photographer of the Year have been announced, and J. Fritz Rumpf of the United States has been named as the winner.

Rumpf’s painterly, abstract images were taken in Brazil, the U.S., and Norway. “Over the moon, honored, humbled, and yes, a little bit of pride thrown in there as well,” Rumpf writes on Instagram.

A row of leafless trees stands on snow-covered ground beside a calm, partially frozen body of water, with a snowy landscape and overcast sky in the background.
‘Winter Meditations’ by J. Fritz Rumpf. He is the 2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year.
Soft, abstract landscape of pale sand dunes with smooth, flowing curves in shades of white and light blue, creating a tranquil and minimalist scene.
‘Whisper’ by J. Fritz Rumpf. He is the 2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year.
Abstract aerial view of a winding brown river or sand formation curving through a pale, textured landscape with swirling patterns and contrasting light and dark tones.
‘River and Dunes’ by J. Fritz Rumpf. He is the 2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year.

Second Place: Karol Nienartowicz from Poland

A dramatic rock formation rises from a vast desert landscape under a moody, cloudy sky, with sunlight casting long shadows across the barren terrain.
‘Shiprock’ by Karol Nienartowicz. Runner-up in the 12th International Landscape Photographer of the Year.
A dramatic desert landscape at sunset features swirling red sandstone formations and a small, heart-shaped pool of water nestled between the rocks, with distant mesas and a glowing sky in the background.
‘Delta Pool’ by Karol Nienartowicz.
Eroded rock formations and layered stone slabs create a surreal, otherworldly landscape under a dusky sky in a barren desert region.
‘Ah-Shi-Sle-Pah’ by Karol Nienartowicz.
A winding, dark stream cuts through a vast, yellow and white salt flat, leading toward distant mountains under a dramatic sunset sky with deep blue and orange hues.
‘Salar de Gorbea’ by Karol Nienartowicz.

Third Place: Joyce Bealer from the United States

A rushing mountain stream flows over rocks, surrounded by vibrant red autumn trees, with snow-capped jagged peaks rising dramatically in the background under a partly cloudy sky.
‘Fitz Roy and Cascades’ by Joyce Bealer. Third place overall.
A dramatic mountain range glows at sunrise beneath a moonlit sky, reflected in a calm lake. A weathered, pale tree branch lies in the foreground, partially submerged in the water. Mist lingers at the base of the mountains.
‘Gracefully’ by Joyce Bealer.
Tall, purple lupine flowers in the foreground with snow-capped mountains and a pink and purple sky at sunset in the background; soft clouds partially cover the mountain peaks.
‘Starry Night’ by Joyce Bealer.
A stunning sunset view of jagged mountains, reflected in a calm lake, seen through the opening of a weathered, gnarled tree trunk in the foreground.
‘Fairytale Sunrise’ by Joyce Bealer.

Winner of the 12th International Landscape Photograph of the Year

A snow-capped mountain rises above a lush, green forest and a calm lake at sunset. Mist hovers above the water, and birds fly near the mountaintop under a dramatic, cloudy sky.
‘The Land Before Time’ by Lukas Trixl. Taken on the North Island of New Zealand. First place.
Large white mushrooms growing on a mossy log above a forest floor covered in autumn leaves, with sunlight filtering through tall trees and reflecting in a shallow pool of water.
‘Porcelain Shrooms’ by Albert Dros of the Netherlands. Taken in the Speulder Forest. Second place.
Black and white photo of a rocky, textured mountain with a small, still pool of water in the foreground reflecting the mountain’s surface. The landscape appears otherworldly and barren under a clear sky.
‘White Pocket’ by Dave Drost from the U.S. Taken in Northern Arizona. Third place.

Special Awards

Aerial view of an iceberg with turquoise water swirling in a spiral pattern around its tip, creating dramatic, frothy waves against the deep blue sea.
The winner of the Seascape Award. | Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove
Black and white photo of smooth sand dunes with soft, curving lines and dramatic shadows, creating an abstract and minimalist landscape against a dark sky.
Winner of the Black and White Award. | Torsten Pull
A large, twisted desert tree with thick branches stands under a vivid, star-filled night sky with the Milky Way glowing in the background. The scene is rocky and surreal, with pink flowers near the tree’s base.
Winner of the Lone Tree Award. | Benjamin Barakat
A massive, dark, layered supercell cloud dominates the sky over a rural dirt road, while a bright lightning bolt strikes near power lines in the distance.
Winner of the Stormy Sky Award. | Dennis Hualong Zhang
A lone tree stands in the middle of a snowy field, bathed in soft pastel light with mist in the background and a clear, pale blue sky above.
Winner of the Snow and Ice award. | Kung-Fu Li

The rules of the competition states that all images must be taken by the photographer and AI-generated images of any kind are prohibited. The regulations also require that photographers edit the images themselves as they “consider this part of the art of landscape photography.”

The 2025 International Landscape Photography Awards release an eBook via their website.

