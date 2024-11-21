The Winners of International Landscape Photographer of the Year Inspire Wanderlust

Canadian Andrew Mielzynski has been crowned International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2024.

Mielzynski’s portfolio of four images stood out from the other 3,600 entries. His prize, which he also won last year coming joint first with another photographer, means he’s awarded $5,000.

There was a $12,500 cash purse total for International Photograph of the Year and International Photographer of the Year. International Landscape Photograph of the Year was won by Ryohei Irie for his photo Traces of Light. The Japanese photographer takes home $2,000.

There were five Special Awards. The winners of each category received $500.

Australian Ignacio Palacio took home second place in International Landscape Photographer of the Year for his four-shot portfolio showing stunning mountainous regions. He won $1,000.

The judges selected the top 101 images out of the 3,643 entries. These images and all of the winning images will be included in the International Landscape Photographer of the Year Awards Book.

To see all of the winners, head to the International Landscape Photographer of the Year website.