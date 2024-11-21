The Winners of International Landscape Photographer of the Year Inspire Wanderlust

Matt Growcoot
A mystical forest at night with glowing lights adorns the left, while the right displays a majestic mountain landscape with misty clouds at sunrise.
Photo credit: Shirley Wung, left, Yuri Vantowski, right.

Canadian Andrew Mielzynski has been crowned International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2024.

Mielzynski’s portfolio of four images stood out from the other 3,600 entries. His prize, which he also won last year coming joint first with another photographer, means he’s awarded $5,000.

Tall, slender tree trunks rise against a misty, white background, creating a serene and ethereal forest scene. The branches are sparse, and the minimal color palette enhances the tranquil atmosphere.
‘Winter Cottonwoods’. One of four portfolio shots. Winner of International Landscape Photographer of the Year | Andrew Mielzynski
Abstract close-up of icy formations with smooth, curving lines and a frosty texture. A dark, leaf-like shape is embedded in the bottom section. The overall color palette is a mix of light blues and whites, creating an ethereal, wintry feel.
‘Thin ditch ice along a country road’. One of four portfolio shots. Winner of International Landscape Photographer of the Year | Andrew Mielzynski
A solitary tree with bare branches stands in a snow-covered field, surrounded by a white, foggy landscape creating a minimalist and serene winter scene.
‘Winter Elm in Snow Storm’. One of four portfolio shots. Winner of International Landscape Photographer of the Year | Andrew Mielzynski
A lone conical hill rises from a flat, expansive salt plain, surrounded by a vast, arid landscape. Distant mountains are faintly visible under a gradient sky transitioning from warm tones to a dusky shade.
‘Sunrise on the Atacama Desert’. One of four portfolio shots. Winner of International Landscape Photographer of the Year | Andrew Mielzynski
A smiling man with a windswept hairstyle stands beside a camera on a tripod. He is wearing a quilted jacket over a plaid shirt. The background is a soft, misty landscape. The image is in black and white.
International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2024 Andrew Mielzynsk.

There was a $12,500 cash purse total for International Photograph of the Year and International Photographer of the Year. International Landscape Photograph of the Year was won by Ryohei Irie for his photo Traces of Light. The Japanese photographer takes home $2,000.

A dark forest with tall, thin trees reflected in still water. Delicate, glowing yellow lines weave among the trees, creating a mystical ambiance in the nighttime setting.
‘Traces of Light.’ Winner of International Landscape Photograph of the Year | Ryohei Irie

There were five Special Awards. The winners of each category received $500.

A misty forest at night with tall trees silhouetted against a blue sky. The scene is illuminated by numerous glowing yellow orbs resembling fireflies, creating a magical and serene atmosphere.
‘Fireflies flying in the misty.’ Winner of the Forest category in International Landscape Photographer of the Year | Shirley Wung
Black and white photograph of sand dunes with contrasting shadows and light. Smooth curves and textures are visible, highlighting the gentle slopes and patterns in the sand.
‘White Tie Affair.’ Winner of the Aerial category in International Landscape Photographer of the Year | J. Fritz Rumpf
Aerial view of a desert landscape featuring a series of sand dunes illuminated by a warm, orange sunset. The light casts a striking contrast against the shadowy parts of the dunes, creating dramatic shapes across the scene.
‘Mount Bromo & Semeru.’ Winner of the Aerial category in International Landscape Photographer of the Year | Benjamin Barakat
A stunning night sky over a mountainous landscape, featuring a majestic arc of the Milky Way and vibrant meteor streaks. The foreground showcases rugged terrain and a winding path through green hills under the starry sky.
‘Aurora, meteor shower and other cool stuff.’ Winner of the Amazing Sky category in International Landscape Photographer of the Year | Frederico Delucchi
Aerial view of icebergs floating in dark blue water. White ice contrasts with the deep turquoise of the submerged ice. A swirling pattern of ice crystals creates a spiral effect on the water's surface near the icebergs.
‘Isþyrlu – Ice Swirl.’ Winner of the Snow category in International Landscape Photographer of the Year | Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove

Australian Ignacio Palacio took home second place in International Landscape Photographer of the Year for his four-shot portfolio showing stunning mountainous regions. He won $1,000.

Eroded, multicolored geological formations create striking natural patterns on a rugged cliff face. Vertical striations in shades of gray, tan, and reddish-brown dominate the scene, resembling draped fabric across the landscape.
‘Yangykala Canyon.’ One of four portfolio shots. Second place in International Landscape Photographer of the Year | Ignacio Palacios
An aerial view of a forest in early winter, with trees showing a mix of orange, yellow, and green leaves among snow-dusted branches. The ground is lightly covered in snow, creating a striking contrast with the colorful foliage.
‘Early Autumn.’ One of four portfolio shots. Second place in International Landscape Photographer of the Year | Ignacio Palacios
A dramatic landscape of multi-colored desert hills under a stormy sky. A bolt of lightning strikes the peak of one of the hills, highlighting its contours in shades of orange and brown. The foreground features textured sandy terrain.
‘7 colors Mountain.’ One of four portfolio shots. Second place in International Landscape Photographer of the Year | Ignacio Palacios
Breathtaking scene of a rugged desert landscape under a dramatic sky. Dark clouds hang over distant mountains, illuminated by soft sunlight. The foreground features cracked earth and rock formations, creating an intricate natural pattern.
‘Pumice Field.’ One of four portfolio shots. Second place in International Landscape Photographer of the Year | Ignacio Palacios

The judges selected the top 101 images out of the 3,643 entries. These images and all of the winning images will be included in the International Landscape Photographer of the Year Awards Book.

Aerial view of vibrant green rolling hills under a cloudy sky. A faint circular rainbow or halo is visible above the landscape, creating a serene and mystical atmosphere.
‘Arc of Dreams.’ Top 101. | Ray Cao / International Landscape Photographer of the Year
A dramatic landscape of a desert canyon under a stormy sky. A vivid double rainbow arches over the scene, with a bolt of lightning striking to the left. The canyon's reddish-brown rock formations are illuminated by soft, scattered sunlight.
‘Striking.’ Top 101. | David Swindler / International Landscape Photographer of the Year
A scenic view of Mount Bromo at sunrise, showing the volcano surrounded by a sea of mist and rugged terrain. The sun casts warm, golden light on the landscape, with green vegetation in the foreground and a dramatic sky above.
‘Sunrise Over Mount B.’ Top 101. | Yuri Vantowski / International Landscape Photographer of the Year
A dragon blood tree with a wide canopy stands against a backdrop of colorful star trails, creating a circular pattern in the night sky. The landscape is dark, highlighting the tree's unique silhouette.
‘Dragon Trails.’ Top 101. | Benjamin Barakat / International Landscape Photographer of the Year
A serene mountain landscape at night with a starry sky and a meteor streaking above jagged peaks. A misty river flows through the foreground, surrounded by rocks and vibrant purple flowers.
‘Into the Night Sky.’ Top 101. | Tanay Das / International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Snow-covered trees stand under a clear night sky illuminated by vibrant green and blue auroras. The snow forms unusual shapes on the trees, creating a surreal and wintry landscape.
‘Fox Touch.’ Top 101. | Leonardo Papèra / International Landscape Photographer of the Year
A dramatic mountain landscape at sunset, featuring towering rock formations shrouded in mist. The sky is heavy with swirling clouds, and the sun casts a warm glow on the peaks, creating a striking contrast with the surrounding shadows.
‘Spiritual Grip’. Top 101. | Yuriy Garnaev / International Landscape Photographer of the Year
A dramatic scene of a supercell thunderstorm dominating the sky with swirling clouds and a visible tornado descending to the ground over a flat, open field. Dark, turbulent clouds contrast with a yellowish sky as sunlight peeks through.
‘Perception – A Great Plains Supercell and Tornado’. Top 101. | Laura Hedien / International Landscape Photographer of the Year

To see all of the winners, head to the International Landscape Photographer of the Year website.

,
, ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Trail camera captures fight between coyote and eagle Epic Trail Cam Photos Shows Fight Between Eagles and Coyote
Split Second Shot of a Hunting Osprey Wins National Parks Photo Contest
Prince Philip Hid Photographer Inside Pillar to Document His Funeral
15 of the Funniest Finalists from the 2020 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards
Discussion