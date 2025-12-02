Sony Upgrades Its Compact 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 Zoom to Shoot at 120 FPS

Alongside the exciting new a7 V camera, which introduces Sony’s first partially stacked image sensor and powerful processor with built-in AI capabilities, Sony unveiled an updated FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS II compact full-frame zoom lens.

The new lightweight lens doesn’t change much compared to its predecessor, but it is faster and better able to keep up with Sony’s latest and greatest cameras. For example, while an unlikely match for a Sony a9 III flagship camera, the new FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS II supports AF/AE tracking at up to 120 frames per second.

Optically, nothing has changed with the new lens. It still features nine elements arranged across eight groups, including a single ED element and a trio of aspherical lenses. The lens still has the same seven-bladed aperture diaphragm as well.

From a physical standpoint, the new FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS II is functionally identical to its predecessor. It weighs about the same — 293 versus 295 grams (10.3 versus 10.4 ounces) — and is the same length — 83 millimeters (3.27 inches). The lens still accepts a relatively narrow 55mm front filter. The lens also employs a dust and moisture-resistant design, albeit not one quite as robust as the sealing on Sony’s G Master lenses.

The Sony FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS II promises to be a versatile choice for many photographers and creators, able to work well for landscapes, travel, snapshots, and even some portraits, albeit not with the same bokeh and shallow depth of field as a faster f/2.8 zoom or even faster prime lens.

Although not a macro lens, the zoom can focus reasonably closely, down to 30 centimeters (11.8 inches). This results in a maximum magnification of 0.19x, or a 1:5.26 macro reproduction ratio.

Sony promises strong image quality, swift autofocus, and competent optical image stabilization that works alongside in-body Active Mode stabilization modes.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Sony FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS II lens will be available in February for $449 in the United States and $599 in Canada. The new lens will also be sold in a kit with the brand-new Sony a7 V camera for $3,099 in the U.S., $3,899 in Canada. The kit will be available in February as well. The lens adds $200 to the a7 V’s cost, representing a $250 savings compared to buying the camera and lens separately.

Image credits: Sony