Sony in 2024: Sony Charts a Consistent and Effective Course as the Mirrorless Leader

Sony had a very solid year. Releasing two cameras and five lenses, Sony wasn’t quite as busy as in 2023 but busy enough to maintain its firm grip on the mirrorless camera segment.

Two New Cameras for Two Very Different Photographers

2023’s six new Sony cameras were always going to be a tough act to follow, so it’s no surprise Sony slowed down quite a bit this year, launching just a pair of new cameras: the Sony ZV-E10 Mark II and the Sony a1 Mark II. These two cameras could hardly be more different, with the ZV-E10 II vlogging camera aimed at burgeoning content creators and the a1 II designed for seasoned vets demanding the ultimate photographic performance.

Starting with the vlogging camera announced in July, the ZV-E10 II builds upon the strengths of its predecessor, launched not all that long ago in the summer of 2021, by adding 4K/60p recording, a new 26-megapixel APS-C image sensor, and improved usability, such as better vertical video recording.

The Sony ZV-E10 II isn’t the most exciting or interesting new Sony Alpha camera for photographers, but for hybrid creators, it is an excellent camera at a very reasonable $999 asking price.

It’s also likely the best creator camera on the market in its price segment.

While the ZV-E10 II is great, it doesn’t have a lot of exciting features for photographers. Sony’s other new camera this year, the a1 II, not only has a lot to offer for photographers, it is the best all-around camera available, in fact.

The a1 II’s incredible performance comes at a steep price — $6,499 — but it is an exceptionally versatile camera for the most demanding professional photographers, and enthusiasts with deep pockets, of course.

Sure, the a1 II is not as fast or as technologically impressive as the Sony a9 III announced late last year, which won PetaPixel‘s Camera of the Year in 2024 because it wasn’t available until well after our cutoff for the 2023 awards, but the a1 II is the best and most powerful tool for the broadest range of serious photographers.

A Diverse Mix of New Sony Lenses

While the a1 II is excellent, it doesn’t necessarily introduce much innovation — the original a1 was so fantastic there wasn’t a lot of room for improvement. However, Sony’s new glass in 2024 proved quite a bit more intriguing.

Sony kicked things off with a pair of novel new fast, compact zoom lenses for full-frame cameras: the Sony FE 24-50mm f/2.8 G in February and the FE 16-25mm f/2.8 G in April.

The 24-50mm f/2.8 is a compact, fast standard zoom lens that sacrifices the long end of the focal length range to offer a much smaller and lighter design compared to a 24-70mm f/2.8.

It’s an interesting lens that offers photographers and videographers an affordable and compact alternative to the 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II. However, in PetaPixel‘s review, Chris Niccolls noted that the 24-50mm f/2.8 G lens could struggle to find an audience given its unusual focal length range.

“Although decent optically and compact, the scope of the Sony 24-50mm f/2.8 is limited. With the new lens priced at $1,100, third-party offerings from Tamron and Sigma will provide more versatile focal lengths and the same amount of light, while only being slightly heavier to carry around,” PetaPixel concludes.

The 16-25mm f/2.8 G is a much more interesting and compelling new f/2.8 zoom lens. “Do you want a compact lens with a constant f/2.8 aperture? Does it have to be as sharp as a G Master lens without the high price? Sony may have just given you what you asked for, provided that you don’t need an extensive zoom range,” Niccolls writes in PetaPixel‘s Sony 16-25mm f/2.8 G Review.

Like the 24-50mm, the 16-25mm is very compact for an f/2.8 zoom lens. However, unlike with the 24-50mm, this doesn’t come with much compromise in the case of the 16-25mm f/2.8. It is incredibly sharp, has fast autofocus, and pairs very nicely with a longer standard zoom lens as part of a fast f/2.8 kit. “It’s a great lens that also keeps the size and weight down,” Niccolls writes.

Next is Sony’s only APS-C lens of 2024, the Sony E 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ OSS II. It is a new APS-C kit zoom lens built for hybrid creators.

It’s small, light, and reasonably versatile thanks to its 24-75mm equivalent focal length range. The power zoom lens weighs just 107 grams (3.8 ounces) and is a mere 31.3 millimeters (1.2 inches) long in its retracted position — perfect for compact cameras users want to slip into a small bag or large pocket.

Sony’s next new lens was another “Mark II” offering, albeit a much more exciting one. The Sony FE 85mm f/1.4 GM II was announced in late August and quickly established itself as an amazing portrait prime lens.

The Sony FE 85mm f/1.4 GM II won PetaPixel‘s Prime Lens of the Year Award for good reason. The lens is exceptionally sharp, lightweight, and focuses swiftly and precisely.

“This is a near-perfect lens that does exactly what you want a fast 85mm to do. If you have the budget, you should take the plunge,” Niccolls writes. It doesn’t get much clearer than that, Sony nailed it with its new 85mm f/1.4 GM II lens.

And wouldn’t you know it, Sony crushed it yet again with its final lens of 2024, the FE 28-70mm f/2 GM. Inspired by the Canon RF 28-70mm f/2 lens, Sony’s take is smaller, lighter, and sharper.

“One of the best lenses ever made,” PetaPixel‘s review starts. “For me, this is an ideal lens. Everything I loved about the Canon version is present here too, but Sony manages to reduce the weight and have better corner sharpness. The $2,900 price tag is a big ask, but consider that you’re getting what amounts to many f/2 primes, all excellent optically, and the value begins to show.”

The Sony FE 28-70mm f/2.8 G Master is basically a collection of incredible prime lenses inside a versatile zoom lens wrapper, and who doesn’t love that? This should come as little surprise, but the 28-70mm f/2 GM won PetaPixel‘s Zoom Lens of the Year Award.

Grading Sony in 2024

It was a clean sweep for Sony in PetaPixel‘s 2024 Awards. The Sony a9 III (announced near the end of 2023 and therefore not relevant to Sony’s 2024 grade) won Camera of the Year, the 85mm f/1.4 GM II won Prime Lens of the Year, and the 28-70mm f/2 GM our Zoom Lens of the Year. That’s worthy of praise and a high mark for the year.

Some of Sony’s releases were a bit uninspiring, like the 24-50mm f/2.8 G and the new APS-C kit zoom lens, which drag the average down ever-so-slightly. However, that aside, Sony had an impressive 2024, and Sony fans have a lot to look forward to as we turn the page to 2025.

Grade: A-

Image credits: Featured image created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.